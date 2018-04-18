Volkswagen T-Roc spiced up with R-Line pack

Volkswagen T-Roc is one of the most attractive cars in the Wolfsburg range, and it has the potential to be eve more now, when the brand will add the new sporty trim line.





Up to now the appeal of the T-Roc S, SE and SEL models had been heightened with a generous deposit contribution. That offer is now extended to the T-Roc Design and new T-Roc R-Line versions, too.





In Design trim, the T-Roc starts at £21,130 (RRP OTR) and is fitted with a variety of exciting personalisation and styling elements. Perhaps the most prominent is the two-tone paintwork, with a roof and door mirror colour that contrasts with the main bodywork colour. The options available, at no additional cost, are Pure White, Black, Flash Red or Dark Oak Brown.





This look is enhanced by the 17-inch ‘Mayfield’ alloy wheels and tinted rear glass. Sport-style body-coloured bumpers and a silver-metallic underbody panel add to the athletic feel of the T-Roc Design. When viewed from the rear, a standout feature is the twin chrome-effect trapezoid exhaust tailpipe surrounds left and right.





Inside, the dashpad and interior door panels can be specified in Energetic Orange, Ravenna Blue or Turmeric Yellow, depending on the exterior colour chosen. At night, two LED reading lights and ambient lighting in the front footwell, plus light strips below the trim in the front doors, add to the T-Roc’s confident looks.









Tags: volkswagen, volkswagen t-roc, volkswagen t-roc r-line, volkswagen t-roc uk market

Posted in Volkswagen, New Vehicles