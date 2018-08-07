Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen T-Roc receives new diesel engine
Volkswagen T-Roc receives new diesel engine
7 August 2018 17:08:14
Volkswagen is offering its T-Roc SUV the best it has. The German manufacturer looked deep in its store and now offers a new engine option for the compact SUV.
When T-Roc debuted in Volkswagen Retailers across the UK at the turn of the year, two petrol engines were available. With the arrival of the latest engine option, the range now comprises three petrol and two diesel engines.
The new 1.6-litre TDI is available with a six-speed gearbox and has a peak power figure of 115 PS. Torque tops out at 250 Nm. The engine has been WLTP tested and has an NEDC derived CO? emissions figure of 115 g/km. In the T-Roc, this 1.6-litre TDI is offered with front-wheel drive while the existing, more powerful 2.0-litre TDI is currently available with 4MOTION four-wheel drive. For comparison, that motor has a peak power figure of 150 PS and generates up to 340 Nm of torque.
The petrol line-up begins with a 1.0-litre TSI unit producing 115 PS. Above it Volkswagen’s new 1.5-litre EVO engine, which features cylinder shut-down when the engine is under light load, is available for the T-Roc SE trim and above. The engine has an output of 150 PS and is available with a choice of seven-speed DSG or a six-speed manual gearbox.
With an output of 190 PS, the 2.0-litre TSI is the most powerful engine in the T-Roc range. Available with 4MOTION four-wheel drive and a seven-speed DSG gearbox, the 190 PS unit gives the car a top speed of 134 mph and a 0-62 mph time of 7.2 seconds. Despite those performance figures, fuel consumption on the combined cycle is still a competitive 41.5 mpg.
Every T-Roc is equipped with, as a minimum, an eight-inch colour touchscreen and Volkswagen’s Composition Media infotainment system. This allows simultaneous pairing of two compatible mobile devices and includes a CD player and DAB radio.
Also standard on all T-Rocs is Front Assist, which uses radar to scan the area in front of the car and will automatically apply the brakes in an emergency situation. This contributes to the T-Roc’s five-star maximum Euro NCAP safety rating. Halogen clear headlights with separate LED daytime running lights also feature, as does 2Zone electronic climate control and electrically heated and adjustable door mirrors.
