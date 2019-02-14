Volkswagen T-Roc R to be launched in Geneva

Volkswagen is building on the current T-Roc success, trying to invent a new segment: the performance crossover. At the end of 2017, Volkswagen expanded its range to include a completely new crossover in the compact class: the T-Roc. And the bet was profitable.





Since its market launch in November 2017, it has been sold around 200,000 times worldwide. The new T-Roc R now expands the broad spectrum of the compact crossover with an emphatically sporty variant and appeals to individualists who attach as much importance to a stylish appearance as to outstanding driving performance.





The new T-Roc R was developed and tested by Volkswagen R, for example, at the legendary Nürburgring. The development of the vehicle was also supported by the racing driver expertise of WRX World Champion Petter Solberg and Volkswagen works driver Benjamin Leuchter.





Volkswagen R is a 100% owned independent subsidiary of Volkswagen AG. The letter R has stood for racing since the first model, the Golf R32, and expresses the close connection to motor sports.

















