Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen T-Roc R to be launched in Geneva
Volkswagen T-Roc R to be launched in Geneva
14 February 2019 10:03:18
|Tweet
Volkswagen is building on the current T-Roc success, trying to invent a new segment: the performance crossover. At the end of 2017, Volkswagen expanded its range to include a completely new crossover in the compact class: the T-Roc. And the bet was profitable.
Since its market launch in November 2017, it has been sold around 200,000 times worldwide. The new T-Roc R now expands the broad spectrum of the compact crossover with an emphatically sporty variant and appeals to individualists who attach as much importance to a stylish appearance as to outstanding driving performance.
The new T-Roc R was developed and tested by Volkswagen R, for example, at the legendary Nürburgring. The development of the vehicle was also supported by the racing driver expertise of WRX World Champion Petter Solberg and Volkswagen works driver Benjamin Leuchter.
Volkswagen R is a 100% owned independent subsidiary of Volkswagen AG. The letter R has stood for racing since the first model, the Golf R32, and expresses the close connection to motor sports.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2005 Volkswagen Beetle Ragster ConceptN/AN/AN/A
2000 Volkswagen Oettinger Golf 1.8 TEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 145.4 kw / 195.0 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 273.88 nm / 202.0 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
1998 Volkswagen Oettinger Golf VR6Engine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 260 nm / 191.8 ft lbs @ 4300 rpm
2002 Volkswagen 1-Litre ConceptEngine: 1 Cylinder Diesel, Power: 6.3 kw / 8.5 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 18.4 nm / 13.6 ft lbs
2000 Volkswagen Beetle Dune ConceptEngine: V5N/AN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Toyota unveiled the Supra TRD Concept
A few weeks ago we have seen the all new generation Supra A90. Now, the Japanese sports-coupe has received a special version thanks to the in-house performance ...
A few weeks ago we have seen the all new generation Supra A90. Now, the Japanese sports-coupe has received a special version thanks to the in-house performance ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Ginetta announces new supercar
The supercar market is still very attractive with many niche manufacturers announcing products that rpromise to go fast and drive fantastic. Ginetta is ...
The supercar market is still very attractive with many niche manufacturers announcing products that rpromise to go fast and drive fantastic. Ginetta is ...
Market News
Mitsubishi L200, the most popular pick-up sold in UK
The UK market is not showing much love for the pick-up market. But when it does that, one of the most popular car in the segment is the current generation ...
The UK market is not showing much love for the pick-up market. But when it does that, one of the most popular car in the segment is the current generation ...
Gadgets
New NissanConnect available for Nissan Micra
Along with the introduction of new engines, Nissan is also making sure the Micra receives an important update when it comes to technology. Nissan’s ...
Along with the introduction of new engines, Nissan is also making sure the Micra receives an important update when it comes to technology. Nissan’s ...
Various News
Renault replaces GT Line with RS Line on the new Clio
The all new generation Clio not only introduces a new interior and new technology in the small segment. It is also marking some important changes in the ...
The all new generation Clio not only introduces a new interior and new technology in the small segment. It is also marking some important changes in the ...
Motorsports
Nissan replaces Renault in Formula E competition
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
Videos
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI - first teaser video
Volkswagen will unveil a new Jetta GLI during the 2019 Chicago Motor Show. Until the doors will be opened, the German car manufacturer decided to publish ...
Volkswagen will unveil a new Jetta GLI during the 2019 Chicago Motor Show. Until the doors will be opened, the German car manufacturer decided to publish ...