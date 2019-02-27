Volkswagen T-Roc R - all you need to know

After a long series of teasers, Volkswagen finally introduced us tothe new and potent T-Roc R. The exterior of the powerful crossover has some major differences compared to its more conservative counterparts. The specially redesigned radiator grille has a polished silver band of anodised aluminium on the underside that runs the entire width of the vehicle. The “R” logo can be clearly seen on the radiator grille.





The view of the rear is characterised by an equally sporty bumper in the same colour as the vehicle, and includes visual air outlets in the upper part and an “R” diffuser in a contrasting colour. The double-ended exhaust system on both the left and right are specific to the “R” model. The T-Roc R is equipped with 18-inch Spielberg alloy wheels as standard. The 19-inch Pretoria dark graphite matt alloy 235/40 R19 wheels are available as an optional extra.





Upon opening the door, the eye is drawn to the stainless steel sill panel trims which also bear the “R” logo – synonymous with especially powerful engines and exclusively designed vehicles at Volkswagen since 2010. The motif is also neatly embroidered on the seat backrests. The special leather multifunction sports steering wheel with paddle levers and decorative stitching in Crystal Grey also shows its sporty side with the “R” logo, as does the black headliner and the greeting on the start screen. The pedals shimmer in stainless steel.





The entire interior of the Volkswagen T-Roc R is of an exceptionally high quality, as evidenced by the white ambient lighting, Shadow Steel “R” decoration, modified foam inserts beneath plastic elements, and the materials used in the seat upholstery provide. The seat cushion bolsters are made from comfortable ArtVelours microfibre.





The new T-Roc R was developed and tested by Volkswagen R, including at the legendary Nürburgring race track. The development of the vehicle was also supported by the racing driver expertise of WRX World Champion Petter Solberg and Volkswagen works driver Benjamin Leuchter.





Developed by Volkswagen R, T-Roc R boasts some impressive performance data: the four-cylinder TSI engine with its 2.0 litre capacity and proven Volkswagen TSI technology has an output of 300 PS as well as torque of 400 Nm. It is equipped with a 4MOTION all-wheel drive and a 7-gear DSG dual-clutch gearbox as standard. This combination ensures excellent acceleration without any loss of traction. The Volkswagen T-Roc R can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 4.9 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.













Tags: performance suv, volkswagen, volkswagen t-roc, volkswagen t-roc r

Posted in Volkswagen, New Vehicles