Volkswagen T-Roc is now available with the 2.0 TDI 190 HP engine

Volkswagen has a surprise for the T-Roc fans. The small SUV can now be ordered with the 2.0 liter TDI engine rated at 190 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque.





Standard, this engine version is available only with the seven speed DSG transmission and with the 4Motion all-wheel drive system. In Germany, the starting price of the T-Roc 2.0 TDI with 140 kW / 190 PS is €35,105.





Also, Volkswagen has prepared a Black Style design package for the T-Roc. The “Black Style” design package includes many different black elements, such as exterior mirror housings, side trims, the bottom radiator trim strip as well as black 18-inch “Grange Hill” alloy wheels. A further special characteristic is the new foil on the C-pillar with a grey and black graphic pattern.





Last, but not least is a "Beats" sound system which has six loudspeakers, digital 8-channel amplifier, subwoofer and a total output of 300 watts.

Tags: 2020 volkswagen t-roc 2.0 tdi, t-roc, t-roc 2.0 tdi, volkswagen, volkswagen t-roc

Posted in Volkswagen, New Vehicles