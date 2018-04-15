Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen T-Roc by ABT Sportsline: more horsepower and bigger wheels
Volkswagen T-Roc by ABT Sportsline: more horsepower and bigger wheels
15 April 2018 05:09:09
|Tweet
Volkswagen T-Roc is the smalles SUV that you can find in the German car manufacturer portfolio. But this is not a problem for the tuners. Recently, the guys from ABT Sportsline have developed a performance package for the T-Roc.
The engine that caught their attention is the 2.0 liter TSI unit. In a normal state, the engine deliver 190 horsepower and 320 Nm peak of torque. Thanks to a performance ECU, the unit is now offering 228 horsepower and 360 Nm of torque.
The engine is matted to a seven speed DSG transmission and an all-wheel drive 4Motion system. The standard car does the not to 100 km/h in 7.2 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 216 km/h. For now, ABT SPortsline doesn't say a thing about the specs that come with the power boost.
Also, the German tuner added a stifer suspension with a 35 - 40 mm ground clereance reduction. Last, but not least is a new set of wheels. Customers can choose from different designs and finished with diameters of 18 to 20 inches.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Herbert Diess is the new Volkswagen brand chief
The famous Opel GT turns 50
Next generation Renault Clio RS might pack the 1.8 liter engine from Megane RS
-
Volkswagen T-Roc by ABT Sportsline: more horsepower and bigger wheels
2018 Subaru Outback updated in UK
Skoda first quarter sales reached record number
Related Specs
2002 Volkswagen 1-Litre ConceptEngine: 1 Cylinder Diesel, Power: 6.3 kw / 8.5 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 18.4 nm / 13.6 ft lbs
2000 Volkswagen AAC ConceptEngine: V10 Direct-Injection Diesel, Power: 233.4 kw / 313 bhp, Torque: 750 nm / 553.2 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm
2000 Volkswagen Beetle Dune ConceptEngine: V5N/AN/A
2005 Volkswagen Beetle Ragster ConceptN/AN/AN/A
2003 Volkswagen Concept REngine: V6, Power: 195 kw / 261.5 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 350 nm / 258.1 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
New Vehicles
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross arrives in the US
After it was first introduced on the Japanese market, and then on the European one, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross finally reaches the US shores. Mitsubishi ...
After it was first introduced on the Japanese market, and then on the European one, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross finally reaches the US shores. Mitsubishi ...
Concept Cars
Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiled
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Future Cars
Infiniti will go electric starting 2021
Even if everyone is paying attention to what is happening in Detroit, where all important manufacturers are launching new cars, Infiniti made an important ...
Even if everyone is paying attention to what is happening in Detroit, where all important manufacturers are launching new cars, Infiniti made an important ...
Market News
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reaches 100.000 units sold
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...
Gadgets
Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Various News
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Motorsports
Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
Videos
Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...