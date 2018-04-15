Volkswagen T-Roc by ABT Sportsline: more horsepower and bigger wheels

Volkswagen T-Roc is the smalles SUV that you can find in the German car manufacturer portfolio. But this is not a problem for the tuners. Recently, the guys from ABT Sportsline have developed a performance package for the T-Roc.





The engine that caught their attention is the 2.0 liter TSI unit. In a normal state, the engine deliver 190 horsepower and 320 Nm peak of torque. Thanks to a performance ECU, the unit is now offering 228 horsepower and 360 Nm of torque.





The engine is matted to a seven speed DSG transmission and an all-wheel drive 4Motion system. The standard car does the not to 100 km/h in 7.2 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 216 km/h. For now, ABT SPortsline doesn't say a thing about the specs that come with the power boost.





Also, the German tuner added a stifer suspension with a 35 - 40 mm ground clereance reduction. Last, but not least is a new set of wheels. Customers can choose from different designs and finished with diameters of 18 to 20 inches.

