Volkswagen started Amarok production in Ecuador
14 September 2017 06:09:12
Volkswagen entered the pick-up segment a few years ago with the current Amarok. The pick-up was an instant hit around the globe and continues to be so, considering the decision of producing the car also at a new factory in Ecuador.
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (Hannover) and contract partner FISUM in Quito (Ecuador) have begun operation of the production facilities for the new Amarok model. Around 2,000 pick-ups a year are initially to be made in Quito. To cater for growing demand, production can be increased to around 10,000 vehicles a year.
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is supplying FISUM with CKD parts from various sites for the production operation at local contract manufacturer AYMESA, an affiliate of FISUM. The vehicles being made are Amarok Trendline models with two-wheel-drive or 4MOTION.
The production operation in Ecuador was a further, important building block in the internationalisation strategy of the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.
After a long list of teaser images and videos, Porsche finally unveiled the all new Cayenne. The third generation of the popular SUV will make its public ...
Kia will try to approach European customers at this year Frankfurt Motor Show with a new concept car. It is a very important concept car as it will preview ...
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...
Along with the announcement of the new Skyactiv-X range, Mazda also made public its plans for the next two decades. They are called “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom ...
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
As summer may bring allergies for some of the most sensitives drivers or passengers, Volkswagen equipped its vehicles with a tool that will be very helpful ...
Fancy some snow right in the middle of the summer? Maybe you should go in Finland, because even if the outside temperature is over 20, you can find a ...
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
The guys from Kelley Blue Book have published an SUV comparison test. As you can imagine, the test doesn't include all the non-premium SUVs available ...
