Volkswagen sold its 30 millionth car in China
Volkswagen sold its 30 millionth car in China
19 November 2018 10:34:37
China became the most important market for most of European manufacturers who reached the Asian country with their cars. Volkswagen is one of the most happy customers, considering its most recent milestone in China.
Stephan Wöllenstein, CEO of Volkswagen Brand China, said, “We reached a fantastic milestone this November, as we delivered the 30 millionth Volkswagen, a Touareg, to a customer in China. And to remain the number one choice for Chinese car buyers, as we have been for many years, our product offensive will continue in 2019.”
As one of the pioneering automotive brands in China, Volkswagen delivered some 2,000 cars to Chinese customers in 1985, in a market that totalled 5,100 vehicles. By 1992, cumulative Volkswagen China deliveries had reached 100,000, and in 1997 Volkswagen’s total number of customers exceeded one million. The 5 and 10 millionth customers were greeted in 2006 and 2011, respectively, while in 2015 the 20 millionth Volkswagen found its way to China’s roads. Just three years later, in 2018, another 10 million Volkswagen vehicles have been delivered: in November, the 30 millionth Chinese car buyer chose a Volkswagen.
Volkswagen announced the introduction of another 5 models in 2019, including 3 SUVs. Stephan Wöllenstein: “This is a unique occasion, and a unique vote of confidence from all our Chinese customers over the years.”
