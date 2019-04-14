Volkswagen Sharan reaches one million units produced

Volkswagen is celebrating important milestones not only for Golf and Passat, but also for the people carrier Sharan. The millionth Sharan rolled off the assembly line at Volkswagen Autoeuropa in Palmela since production started there 24 years ago.





The Sharan has remained one of the most popular vehicles in this segment to this day. But the Sharan has not only been successful in Europe, but also as a top-of-the-range business van in Asia. Currently, the multivariable vehicle is available on a total of 33 markets, with Germany being one of the main markets.





The current generation offers numerous new safety features as standard, making it one of the most advanced vehicles in its segment. The Lane Assist lane keeping system and the Front Assist area monitoring system are installed as standard. Front Assist warns when you are driving too close to the vehicle in front and intervenes by applying the brakes within the system limits.





The first Sharan came onto the market in autumn 1995. Even then, the engine portfolio managed to be powerful but with low fuel consumption. This approach has remained unchanged to this day. Since September 2019, the Sharan’s engines have complied with the obligatory Euro 6d TEMP emission standard.





Apart from the Sharan, Volkswagen Autoeuropa also produces the sister model Seat Alhambra and the compact T-Roc. A total of more than 2.7 million units of a variety of models (including the Eos and Scirocco) have been manufactured in Palmela.

















