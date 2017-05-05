Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen resume sales of diesel cars in the US

Volkswagen resume sales of diesel cars in the US

5 May 2017 04:24:13

Volkswagen has officially announced that they resumed sales of diesel cars (mid-April) in the United Sates for the first time since the Dieselgate. According to the company officials, Volkswagen started selling 2015 diesel models outfitted with approved emissions fixes in mid-April. Also, the German car manufacturer managed to get 12 percent of the sales thanks to the diesel engine cars. 

Volkswagen resume sales of diesel cars in the US
A total of 3,196 diesel cars were sold last month despite the fact that industry dropped by 4.6 percent in April. According to the same report, Volkswagen managed to get 1.6 per cent jump in sales over April 2016. The diesel models are the reason. 

As you already know, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board approved a fix in January for about 67,000 of VW’s 475,000 defective 2.0-liter diesel cars sold in the US. More than that, in April, the company bought back almost 238,000 vehicles and intends on fixing and selling them.

Tags: ,

Posted in Volkswagen,

Source: Volkswagen

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2017 Renault Koleos launched in the UK

    2017 Renault Koleos launched in the UK

  2. Volkswagen MediaApp 2.0 is a redesigned app for VW clients

    Volkswagen MediaApp 2.0 is a redesigned app for VW clients

  3. MG XS SUV launched in London

    MG XS SUV launched in London

  4.  
  5. Mercedes reaches 50 months of record sales

    Mercedes reaches 50 months of record sales

  6. 2017 Seat Ibiza UK pricing announced

    2017 Seat Ibiza UK pricing announced

  7. Smart Fortwo Pure available in UK

    Smart Fortwo Pure available in UK

Related Specs

  1. 2000 Volkswagen Oettinger Golf 1.8 T

    Engine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 145.4 kw / 195.0 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 273.88 nm / 202.0 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm

  2. 1998 Volkswagen Oettinger Golf VR6

    Engine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 260 nm / 191.8 ft lbs @ 4300 rpm

  3. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  4. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

  5. 2010 Bentley Azure T

    Engine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUVSubaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Ford Mustang is the most popular sports car in the world in 2016Ford Mustang is the most popular sports car in the world in 2016
Ford discovered the recipe of success three years ago, when it launched the current generation Mustang. Back then, some clever guys at Ford decided that ...

Gadgets

Lexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be realLexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be real
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

New Mazda RT24-P is ready for some actionNew Mazda RT24-P is ready for some action
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...

Videos

Volkswagen T-Roc - Video previewVolkswagen T-Roc - Video preview
Every petrol head knows that Volkswagen is working on a new SUV. Named T-Roc, the model will be showcased in May. Until then, the German car manufacturer ...
Copyright CarSession.com