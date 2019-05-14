Volkswagen received more than 15000 registrations for the new ID3 electric hatchback

One week ago, Volkswagen unveiled the all-new ID.3 electric hatchback. Set to tackle the new electric world, the new model comes with three different battery packs and with an electric motor that can deliver its power via the rear wheels.





The launch version of the car is called ID.3 1st and it will be produced in just 30,000 units. All of these are available in 29 countries in Europa and according to Volkswagen officials, more than 15,000 units were reserved in just one week.





Customers who have registred for one unit had to pay 1,000 Euros as a deposit while the first deliveries are schedule to July 2020. More than that, the car will be unveiled in September during the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.





"Less than one week after the start of pre-booking for the ID.3 1st, more than 15,000 registrations have already been received. That is already more than half of the total pre-booking volume of 30,000 vehicles. Volkswagen has recorded the greatest interest from the markets of Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, the UK and Sweden", said Jürgen Stackmann, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars.

