Volkswagen R division reaches 200.000th cars milestone
5 July 2018 17:14:12
Not so long ago, Volkswagen understood that it needs a sporty division to create some halo cars and sporty versions of the current range. So it established a stand alone R division, that now celebrates an important milestone.
Since it was established in 2002, Volkswagen R has developed, built and retailed precisely 200,000 cars. Jost Capito, Executive Director of Volkswagen R, handed over the 200,000th model to a UK customer at Robinsons Volkswagen Peterborough today.
Known as Volkswagen Individual when it was established, the division was rebranded into Volkswagen R in 2011. The letter ‘R’ stood for ‘Racing’ on the first R model in 2002, the Volkswagen Golf R32.
The owner of the 200,000th R model, a Golf R with the Performance Pack and Akrapovic exhaust system, was naturally particularly excited to receive his vehicle: “I couldn’t wait to take delivery of my car and the fact it’s the 200,000th Volkswagen R makes it particularly special.“ Keith Williamson is a long-time Volkswagen customer, and has a MkV Golf R32 and a MkVI Golf GTI in his collection. “I’ve always loved the Volkswagen Golf, the Performance range has always been about versatile and fun cars.”
Production of the R models started in 2002 with the Golf R32. Since then there have been three further Golf R models, plus the Passat R36, the Touareg R50, the Scirocco R, the Golf R Convertible and the Golf R Estate.
Today’s Golf R is available in hatch and estate forms. Both have a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and 4MOTION four-wheel drive. Special styling cues and ‘R’ sports suspension make the Golf R and Golf R Estate the most potent models in the broad Volkswagen Golf line-up.
