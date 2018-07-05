Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen R division reaches 200.000th cars milestone

Volkswagen R division reaches 200.000th cars milestone

5 July 2018 17:14:12

Not so long ago, Volkswagen understood that it needs a sporty division to create some halo cars and sporty versions of the current range. So it established a stand alone R division, that now celebrates an important milestone. 

Since it was established in 2002, Volkswagen R has developed, built and retailed precisely 200,000 cars. Jost Capito, Executive Director of Volkswagen R, handed over the 200,000th model to a UK customer at Robinsons Volkswagen Peterborough today.

Known as Volkswagen Individual when it was established, the division was rebranded into Volkswagen R in 2011. The letter ‘R’ stood for ‘Racing’ on the first R model in 2002, the Volkswagen Golf R32.

The owner of the 200,000th R model, a Golf R with the Performance Pack and Akrapovic exhaust system, was naturally particularly excited to receive his vehicle: “I couldn’t wait to take delivery of my car and the fact it’s the 200,000th Volkswagen R makes it particularly special.“ Keith Williamson is a long-time Volkswagen customer, and has a MkV Golf R32 and a MkVI Golf GTI in his collection. “I’ve always loved the Volkswagen Golf, the Performance range has always been about versatile and fun cars.”
Volkswagen R division reaches 200.000th cars milestone
Volkswagen R division reaches 200.000th cars milestone Photos

Production of the R models started in 2002 with the Golf R32. Since then there have been three further Golf R models, plus the Passat R36, the Touareg R50, the Scirocco R, the Golf R Convertible and the Golf R Estate.

Today’s Golf R is available in hatch and estate forms. Both have a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and 4MOTION four-wheel drive. Special styling cues and ‘R’ sports suspension make the Golf R and Golf R Estate the most potent models in the broad Volkswagen Golf line-up.



Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Volkswagen, Market News

Volkswagen R division reaches 200.000th cars milestone Photos (1 photos)
  • Volkswagen R division reaches 200.000th cars milestone

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Aston Martin DB11 Henley Royal Regatta DB11 Volante

    Aston Martin DB11 Henley Royal Regatta DB11 Volante

  2. BMW engine plant ready for the new BMW i8 Roadster

    BMW engine plant ready for the new BMW i8 Roadster

  3. Volkswagen R division reaches 200.000th cars milestone

    Volkswagen R division reaches 200.000th cars milestone

  4.  
  5. Aston Martin DB11 Classic Driver Edition

    Aston Martin DB11 Classic Driver Edition

  6. 2019 BMW X5 starts at 75.750 USD

    2019 BMW X5 starts at 75.750 USD

  7. 2019 Dodge Charger gets updated across the range

    2019 Dodge Charger gets updated across the range

Related Specs

  1. 2002 Volkswagen Golf GTI 25th Anniversary

    Engine: Cast Iron, Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 235 nm / 173.3 ft lbs

  2. 2002 Volkswagen Golf R32

    Engine: V6, Power: 179.7 kw / 241 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm

  3. 2001 Volkswagen W12 Nardo Concept

    Engine: W12, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhpN/A

  4. 1998 Volkswagen W12 Roadster Concept

    Engine: Volkswagen W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 5800 rpmN/A

  5. 2002 Volkswagen Phaeton W12

    Engine: W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm

New Vehicles

Jaguar E-Pace available with new 200 hp petrol engineJaguar E-Pace available with new 200 hp petrol engine
Launched this Spring, the baby SUV Jaguar is now available with more options and a new engine. The new Jaguar E-Pace can be ordered with ‘self-learning’ ...

Concept Cars

Subaru Viziv Tourer Concept unveiled in GenevaSubaru Viziv Tourer Concept unveiled in Geneva
Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru ...

Custom Cars

Skoda Superb offered with bullet resistant armourSkoda Superb offered with bullet resistant armour
We usually see Mercedes, Rolls Royce or Bentley models that ar transformed in armoured vehicles for people who fear for their safety. Until now, we did ...

Future Cars

Porsche investing six billion euros in e-mobilityPorsche investing six billion euros in e-mobility
Made famous by its gasoline boxer engine and driving dynamics, Porsche is now following the trend and invests more and more into electrification. ...

Market News

Volkswagen I.D R set a new record on Pikes Peak Hill ClimbVolkswagen I.D R set a new record on Pikes Peak Hill Climb
After a long teasing campaign and intense preparations, Volkswagen managed to score an impressive time on the Pikes Peak hill climb. The electric supercar ...

Gadgets

Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser pictureAudi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...

Various News

Nissan Leaf scores 5 stars in EuroNCAPNissan Leaf scores 5 stars in EuroNCAP
EuroNCAP is taking very seriously the testing of its cars, with more stringent measures that lowered the overall points. Key to the new programme is the ...

Motorsports

Bentley Bentayga sets new world record at Pikes PeakBentley Bentayga sets new world record at Pikes Peak
Volkswagen I.D. R wasn't the only car that broke a record on Pikes Peak Hill Climb this weekend. Bentley Bentayga also made history, of course in its ...

Videos

Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuitVideo: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Copyright CarSession.com