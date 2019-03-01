Volkswagen Passat Variant revealed in R-Line Edition

During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen will showcased the Passat facelift. But the German car manufacturer also has a special surprise for its fans.





We are speaking about a Volkswagen Passat Variant R-Line Edition. The car comes with special black body accessories: roof, side mirror caps, side window frames, roof-mounted rear spoiler, and the diffuser at the back.





Standard, customers will get intelligent matrix LED ans some special 19 inch wheels. According to Volkswagen, only 2.000 Passat Variant R-Line Editions will be made.





Customers will be able to choose either a 2.0 liter diesel unit with 240 horsepower or a 2.0 liter petrol engine with 272 horsepower. The engine resources will be sent to the wheels via an automatic transmission.

