Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen Passat is best sold sedan in the mid-size segment
Volkswagen Passat is best sold sedan in the mid-size segment
24 December 2018 18:30:27
|Tweet
Golf is not Volkswagen's only best-seller. The Passat is also one of the best cars Volkswagen has ever sold. Originally launched in 1973, it is now sold on every continent. Volkswagen has built more than 29 million Passat vehicles in eight generations so far. 2019 will see the start of a new evolutionary stage of the most successful mid-size car ever, as the Passat becomes the first in its segment to break through the barrier of 30 million units.
By 2018, the Passat had grown to a length of up to 4,887 mm. With full- size features in the passenger compartment. There are independent versions and derivative models in Europe, China and the USA; together they form one of the most important Volkswagen product pillars.
As it celebrates its 45th anniversary, the Passat is again offered as a saloon and Variant. Both body versions will not just be available with a classic combustion engine, but also with plug-in hybrid drive2/3/4, which temporarily turns the Passat into an electrically powered zero-emission vehicle for urban driving in particular.
The production preparations for the new Passat are currently taking place behind the scenes at the Emden plant in North Germany. The countdown for the market launch of the next evolutionary stage of this product line will already start at the end of January 2019 – a Passat with new drive, light, assist and Infotainment technologies and a new level of online services. The first target: breaking the 30-million barrier. After the Golf (35 million) and before the Beetle (21.5 million), this makes the Passat one of the three most successful models in the history of Volkswagen.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
McLaren P1 GTR dedicated to Ayrton Senna championship
Chevrolet Silverado 4500HD, 5500HD and 6500HD enters production
Hyundai to introduce fingerprint access and start
-
Ford announces massive recall for F-150
Kia Real-time Emotion Adaptive Driving system to be unveiled at CES 2019
BMW technologies at 2019 CES Las Vegas
Related Specs
2007 Volkswagen Passat R36Engine: 15 Degree Cast Iron V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhpN/A
2000 Volkswagen Oettinger Golf 1.8 TEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 145.4 kw / 195.0 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 273.88 nm / 202.0 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
1998 Volkswagen Oettinger Golf VR6Engine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 260 nm / 191.8 ft lbs @ 4300 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
BMW 8 Series Coupe was modified by Manhart
For now, thetop version of the 2019 BMW 8 Series Coupe is called M850i xDrive. But in a few months we will get to see the M8 Coupe. If you are not ready ...
For now, thetop version of the 2019 BMW 8 Series Coupe is called M850i xDrive. But in a few months we will get to see the M8 Coupe. If you are not ready ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Nissan GT-R dedicated to Naomi Osaka
We already know that Nissan choose the famous tennis player Naomi Osaka to be its brand ambassador. Naomi is one of the best tennis players in the world, ...
We already know that Nissan choose the famous tennis player Naomi Osaka to be its brand ambassador. Naomi is one of the best tennis players in the world, ...
Market News
Peugeot produced its one millionth C-segment car
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen announces partnership with Microsoft
Volkswagen skipped this year Paris Motor Show, but announced a very important partnership with one of the biggest technology players in the world: Microsoft. ...
Volkswagen skipped this year Paris Motor Show, but announced a very important partnership with one of the biggest technology players in the world: Microsoft. ...
Various News
10 million cars built by Seat in Martorell plant
This year, Seat factory from Martorell celebrated its 25th anniversary. It was 22 February 1993 when King Juan Carlos I cut the ribbon and gave green ...
This year, Seat factory from Martorell celebrated its 25th anniversary. It was 22 February 1993 when King Juan Carlos I cut the ribbon and gave green ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
2018 Nurburgring crash compilation - that time has arrived
Every year, some passionate gearheads are traveling to Germany in order to search the adrenaline. In other words, there are some crazy enthusiasts guys ...
Every year, some passionate gearheads are traveling to Germany in order to search the adrenaline. In other words, there are some crazy enthusiasts guys ...