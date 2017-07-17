Volkswagen Passat and Tiguan receive new petrol engines in UK

Volkswagen extends the range of its Passat Saloon and estate, together with the one of Tiguan. The German manufacturer now offers a new petrol range of engines, more appealing to drivers who had enough of diesel offering.





The Passat Saloon and Estate now have four petrol engines options, ranging from a 1.4-litre TSI 125 PS to a potent 2.0-litre TSI 220 PS, and also including the 1.4-litre TSI 150 PS with Active Cylinder Technology.





What’s more, for the first time the sporty R-Line trim is being made available with an entry-level engine in Passat. This broadens choice as well as making R-Line ownership even more accessible: with the new 1.4-litre TSI 125 PS Passat R-Line.





Meanwhile, seven new petrol derivatives have also been added to the Volkswagen Tiguan range. The 1.4-litre 125 PS TSI 2WD has been introduced on the SE and SE Nav trim lines, offering a lower entry price from just £25,000.





The 1.4-litre 150 PS 2WD DSG is now available on the SEL and R-Line which is priced from £29,900.









Tags: volkswagen, volkswagen passat petrol engines uk, volkswagen tiguan petrol engines uk, volkswagen tsi engines, volkswagen uk

