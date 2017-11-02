Volkswagen mocks Mercedes-Benz X-Class: It's very difficult to disguise a Nissan Navara

As you already know Mercedes-Benz has launched their first modern pick-up: the X-Class. But a few months ago, a high-ranked BMW official criticized the German car manufacturer. Now, in an interview with Motoring, Paul Pottinger, Volkswagen Australia’s official in charge of corporate communications has come with a special affirmation.





"It’s very difficult to disguise a Nissan Navara", said the Volkswagen official after seeing the X-Class during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.





“If I was a buyer I might be surprised [with the quality]. When a Mercedes-Benz owner opens the door and sees Nissan hinges, the game might be up”, he added.





As you know, the X-Class is based on the Nissan Navara and it will also be produced at Nissan's factory in Barcelona, Spain and at Renault's factory in Cordoba, Argentina. At launch, the new 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class will come with a diesel unit that is offered in two power versions (163 HP and 190 HP). In some markets, the German car manufacturer will also offer a petrol unit rated at 165 horsepower. Later next year, Mercedes-Benz will come with a V6 diesel unit rated at 258 horsepower and 550 Nm peak of torque.

