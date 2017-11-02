Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen mocks Mercedes-Benz X-Class: It's very difficult to disguise a Nissan Navara
Volkswagen mocks Mercedes-Benz X-Class: It's very difficult to disguise a Nissan Navara
2 November 2017 12:24:16
|Tweet
As you already know Mercedes-Benz has launched their first modern pick-up: the X-Class. But a few months ago, a high-ranked BMW official criticized the German car manufacturer. Now, in an interview with Motoring, Paul Pottinger, Volkswagen Australia’s official in charge of corporate communications has come with a special affirmation.
"It’s very difficult to disguise a Nissan Navara", said the Volkswagen official after seeing the X-Class during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.
“If I was a buyer I might be surprised [with the quality]. When a Mercedes-Benz owner opens the door and sees Nissan hinges, the game might be up”, he added.
As you know, the X-Class is based on the Nissan Navara and it will also be produced at Nissan's factory in Barcelona, Spain and at Renault's factory in Cordoba, Argentina. At launch, the new 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class will come with a diesel unit that is offered in two power versions (163 HP and 190 HP). In some markets, the German car manufacturer will also offer a petrol unit rated at 165 horsepower. Later next year, Mercedes-Benz will come with a V6 diesel unit rated at 258 horsepower and 550 Nm peak of torque.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Volkswagen mocks Mercedes-Benz X-Class: It's very difficult to disguise a Nissan Navara
Aston Martin Vantage V8 - New teaser picture
Volvo V90 Cross Country Ocean Race edition announced
-
Skoda already reached one million units produced in 2017
Ford launches the Performance Wicked Stick on Focus RS
Toyota celebrates 60 years on the US market
Related Specs
2002 Volkswagen 1-Litre ConceptEngine: 1 Cylinder Diesel, Power: 6.3 kw / 8.5 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 18.4 nm / 13.6 ft lbs
2006 Volkswagen GX3 ConceptN/A, Power: 93.2 kw / 125 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 152 nm / 112.1 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
2002 Volkswagen Phaeton W12Engine: W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
2000 Volkswagen AAC ConceptEngine: V10 Direct-Injection Diesel, Power: 233.4 kw / 313 bhp, Torque: 750 nm / 553.2 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm
2000 Volkswagen Beetle Dune ConceptEngine: V5N/AN/A
New Vehicles
Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 AEV Concept and ZR2 Race Development Truck
Chevrolet decided to show us the capability of its Colorado ZR2 during this year SEMA Las Vegas. The US brand unveiled two performance versions of the ...
Chevrolet decided to show us the capability of its Colorado ZR2 during this year SEMA Las Vegas. The US brand unveiled two performance versions of the ...
Concept Cars
Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Custom Cars
Hyundai BTR Edition Elantra Sport to be unveiled in SEMA
Hyundai wants to proove everyone that its Elantra compact sedan can also be sporty, so it has partnered with Blood Type Racing to develop the BTR Edition ...
Hyundai wants to proove everyone that its Elantra compact sedan can also be sporty, so it has partnered with Blood Type Racing to develop the BTR Edition ...
Future Cars
DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
Market News
Skoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Gadgets
Vauxhall Zafira Tourer receives IntelliLink system
Even if more and more people are looking for SUV, Vauxhall still wants to give a chance to one of its most iconic models: the Zafira. Vauxhall’s Zafira ...
Even if more and more people are looking for SUV, Vauxhall still wants to give a chance to one of its most iconic models: the Zafira. Vauxhall’s Zafira ...
Various News
Honda Civic Type R crate engine available in US
Difficult to choose a perfect gift for a petrolhead? Honda has came up with a solution announcing that the ivic Type R's 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo engine – ...
Difficult to choose a perfect gift for a petrolhead? Honda has came up with a solution announcing that the ivic Type R's 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo engine – ...
Motorsports
2018 Volvo V60 Polestar WTCC Safety Car introduced
When it was tested by EuroNCAP only a year ago, the Volvo V60 was declared one of the safest cars on the planet. In fact, Volvo has the first three fastest ...
When it was tested by EuroNCAP only a year ago, the Volvo V60 was declared one of the safest cars on the planet. In fact, Volvo has the first three fastest ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...