Volkswagen is the biggest car manufacturer in 2016
30 January 2017 14:43:20
Volkswagen has become the biggest car manufacturer in 2016 overtaking Toyota with just 137.000 units. The German group managed to sell 10,312 million cars in 2016 with a 3.8% gain over 2015.
Toyota fell short with 10,175 million units sold in 2016 managing a 0.2% gain over 2015. The Chinese market was a key factor for the Germans, despite the Dieselgate scandal.
The German car conglomerate enjoyed bigger increase in China sales than Toyota thanks to some tax reductions. What's more, U.S. President Donald Trump’s statements and planned reforms are also reflecting the Japanese manufacturer’s local sales.
"Trump is a bigger risk for Toyota than for Volkswagen because the German carmaker has a small exposure to the U.S. market. Toyota has made investment to build a new plant in Mexico and will have limited options to appeal to Trump", Ken Miyao, an analyst at market researcher Carnorama based in Tokyo, commented to Automotive News.
Toyota dropped in US mainly because of the slow demand for the Camry. A brand new model was unveiled earlier this month at the 2017 North American Auto Show in Detroit. The sales will start this summer.
Ford "Ole Yeller" Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever

To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called "Ole Yeller" Mustang, that ...
Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept launched in Detroit

Nissan stunned everyone in Detroit with the introduction of a new concept, created to signal the future direction of the company's sedan design direction ...
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500

Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025

One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Porsche sold record numbers in 2017

Volkswagen Group had a fantastic year, with more than 10 million cars sold worldwide. Porsche was part of this succes, even if in a small amount. Porsche ...
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology

More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize

Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Stephane Peterhansel won the 2017 Dakar Rally

After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8

I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
