Volkswagen ID3 1st Edition received 30.000 orders
4 September 2019 17:49:36
The Volkswagen ID3 was launched just two months ago. To attract customers and to show the potential of the car, Volkswagen offered a special launch edition called 1st Edition.
Volkswagen has already received more than 30,000 reservations for the ID.3. Most of the pre-bookers live in Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, Sweden and the United Kingdom. More than 100,000 further ID. fans have registered for the ID.3 newsletter.
Since May this year, potential customers in Europe have been able to place non-binding reservations for a production slot for the limited ID.3 launch edition in return for a registration deposit of €1,000.
A new era for Volkswagen is beginning with the ID.3. This is the first model in an entire family of full-electric vehicles which the brand will be introducing to make e-mobility attractive and affordable for many people. While the base price of the ID.3 series model in Germany will be under €30,000 (recommended retail price) for the smallest version, the price of the exclusive pre-booking edition ID.3 1ST is under €40,000, in each case before the state subsidy is deducted. The ID.3 1ST has a range of up to 420 kilometers.
In addition to a variety of additional features and exclusive design details, purchasers of the special launch edition ID.3 1ST will also receive free-of- charge electric power for one year up to a maximum of 2,000 kWh – at all public charging points connected to Volkswagen’s WeCharge charging app as well as on the IONITY pan-European fast charging network. The ID.3 will be delivered to customers with a neutral carbon balance.
