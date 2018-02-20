Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen ID Vizzion - first official sketches
Volkswagen ID Vizzion - first official sketches
20 February 2018 14:41:06
Volkswagen has published the first official sketches of the upcoming ID Vizzion concept. The prototype will be showcased during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the event which will kick off in March.
The new Volkswagen ID Vizzion will be the company's biggest prorotype of all time and will have a lenght of 5.11 meters. More than that, the new German concept will be an autonomous prototype which means it will have no pedals or steering wheel.
Instead, the car will come with a "digital chauffeur" which will guide the car. Under the skin of the 2018 Volkswagen are two electric engines, one for each wheel. The engines are kept alive thanks to a 111 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. As a result, the 302 horsepower powertrain will be able to have a range of up to 413 miles. The top speed of the concept will be limited to 180 km/h.
This is the fourth concept of the ID family (ID hatchback, ID Crozz, ID Buzz).
