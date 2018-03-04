Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept was teaser again
Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept was teaser again
4 March 2018 10:37:50
During the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen will unveil a special concept car. We are talking about the Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept which is the fourth member of ID family.
But this one is special. THe new Volkswagen ID Vizzion will come with a Level 5 autonomy and of course, it will be an all-electric car. To help explain this, Volkswagen also unveiled a special video that takes the form of a future documentary in 2050.
As you already know, the Level 5 autonomy comes with no pedals or steering wheel, and the passegener can relax and do other things. With all the details about the new Volkswagen ID Vizzion we will come on 6 March after the official unveiling.
Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Volkswagen ID Vizzion - first official sketches
Volkswagen has published the first official sketches of the upcoming ID Vizzion concept. The prototype will be showcased during the 2018 Geneva Motor ...
McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Zenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
Seat launches Shazam in its cars
Renowned for its sporty models, Seat wants to be popular also among young public who searches for apps and connectivity. That is why SEAT will be the ...
Toyota has three inspirational ads for Super Bowl XLII
This weekend the USA will celebrate the Super Bowl XLII. As we already know, the car manufacturers have come with special commercials designed exclusively ...
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King ...
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
