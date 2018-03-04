Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept was teaser again

During the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen will unveil a special concept car. We are talking about the Volkswagen ID Vizzion concept which is the fourth member of ID family.





But this one is special. THe new Volkswagen ID Vizzion will come with a Level 5 autonomy and of course, it will be an all-electric car. To help explain this, Volkswagen also unveiled a special video that takes the form of a future documentary in 2050.





As you already know, the Level 5 autonomy comes with no pedals or steering wheel, and the passegener can relax and do other things. With all the details about the new Volkswagen ID Vizzion we will come on 6 March after the official unveiling.

