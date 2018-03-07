Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen ID VIZZION concept - the saloon for the era of electric and autonomous mobility
Volkswagen ID VIZZION concept - the saloon for the era of electric and autonomous mobility
7 March 2018 12:26:35
Volkswagen unveiled the ID VIZZION concept during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The concept defines the saloon of tomorrow and beyond: autonomous driving, effortless control via augmented reality, and adaptive learning thanks to artificial intelligence.
"Upon first glance, the ID VIZZION demonstrates how the All-New Electric Architecture gives us a completely new type of freedom in designing the vehicle interior and exterior", said Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management.
Operating the ID VIZZION is fully effortless thanks to intuitive interactions between human and machine using augmented reality, mixed-reality eyewear (HoloLens), and voice control functionality. Augmented reality entails the use of virtual control elements and displays which are projected inside the car. Passengers view these features with their HoloLens and operate them using gesture control.
Yet the design of the ID VIZZION, the electric all-wheel drive system with two electric motors and 225 kW system output, and its operating range of up to 665 kilometres point towards the year 2022. This is the year when the initial version of the ID VIZZION with conventional controls will be launched.
Volkswagen ID VIZZION concept - the saloon for the era of electric and autonomous mobility Photos (7 photos)
