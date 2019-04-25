Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen ID R prototype gets updated
Volkswagen ID R prototype gets updated
25 April 2019 18:16:05
|Tweet
Even if it introduced the ID R some months ago and even if it already made history with a record at Pikes Peak, Volkswagen is still working to improve its electric racecar.
Volkswagen has presented the continuously developed version of the ID. R, the fully electric race car. The racing flagship of the future fully electric product family from Volkswagen is to set a new lap record for electric vehicles on the 20.832-kilometre-long Nordschleife. In order for driver Romain Dumas to undercut the until-now best time of 6:45.90 minutes, Volkswagen Motorsport has consistently and continuously developed the ID. R. On 25 April, the ID. R is to complete its first test on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife.
The 680 PS electric drive of the ID. R has been adapted to the world-unique track characteristics of the Nordschleife. Two lithium-ion battery blocks serve as energy storage on board the ID. R, which were constructed with expertise from Volkswagen’s production development and whose structure is comparable to the technology that is to be used in the future production vehicles from the ID. family.
Romain Dumas knows the Nürburgring-Nordschleife like hardly anyone else. The Frenchman has already won the famous 24-hour race four times. Nevertheless, he will treat the track with a lot of respect as he goes into the upcoming first test run. “I have already driven the Nordschleife with the ID. R on the simulator countless times. But the true feeling from the incredibly high cornering speeds you only get when you’re on the actual track. The extent to which the ID. R has been continuously developed compared to 2018 is impressive. I can’t wait to finally drive the ID. R on the Nordschleife,” says Dumas.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Aston Martin launched the all-new DBS Superleggera Volante
Another teaser picture with the upcoming Citroen centenary concept
Lynk&Co, the Chinese car manufacturer, launches WTCR documentary
-
Ford has made a self-braking shopping cart
The upcoming 2020 BMW 3 Series Touring spied around Nurburgring
Peugeot 208 and e-208 available for pre-orders
Related Specs
2002 Volkswagen 1-Litre ConceptEngine: 1 Cylinder Diesel, Power: 6.3 kw / 8.5 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 18.4 nm / 13.6 ft lbs
2005 Volkswagen Beetle Ragster ConceptN/AN/AN/A
2003 Volkswagen Concept REngine: V6, Power: 195 kw / 261.5 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 350 nm / 258.1 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
2005 Volkswagen EcoRacer ConceptEngine: TDI Inline-4, Power: 100.0 kw / 134.1 bhpN/A
2002 Volkswagen Golf GTI 25th AnniversaryEngine: Cast Iron, Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 235 nm / 173.3 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Kia HabaNiro concept officially unveiled
Urban mobility is a tough challenge for every manufacturer. Kia has a head start thanks to its electric Soul and Niro models. Now it makes an even bigger ...
Urban mobility is a tough challenge for every manufacturer. Kia has a head start thanks to its electric Soul and Niro models. Now it makes an even bigger ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
2019 Porsche sales records 12 percent decrease
Porsche is having some though times this year, as is adapting to current environment regulations and production demand. In the first quarter of 2019, ...
Porsche is having some though times this year, as is adapting to current environment regulations and production demand. In the first quarter of 2019, ...
Gadgets
Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Various News
Volkswagen Sharan reaches one million units produced
Volkswagen is celebrating important milestones not only for Golf and Passat, but also for the people carrier Sharan. The millionth Sharan rolled off the ...
Volkswagen is celebrating important milestones not only for Golf and Passat, but also for the people carrier Sharan. The millionth Sharan rolled off the ...
Motorsports
Armed forces charity complete 2000 km in Carta Rally with Dacia Duster
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
Videos
BMW M8 was spied during some testing around the Nurburgring
If you are looking for a German Grand Tourer, the 8 Series is the perfect car for you. But if you are searching for some special thrills, we have a good news. ...
If you are looking for a German Grand Tourer, the 8 Series is the perfect car for you. But if you are searching for some special thrills, we have a good news. ...