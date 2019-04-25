Volkswagen ID R prototype gets updated

Even if it introduced the ID R some months ago and even if it already made history with a record at Pikes Peak, Volkswagen is still working to improve its electric racecar.





Volkswagen has presented the continuously developed version of the ID. R, the fully electric race car. The racing flagship of the future fully electric product family from Volkswagen is to set a new lap record for electric vehicles on the 20.832-kilometre-long Nordschleife. In order for driver Romain Dumas to undercut the until-now best time of 6:45.90 minutes, Volkswagen Motorsport has consistently and continuously developed the ID. R. On 25 April, the ID. R is to complete its first test on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife.





The 680 PS electric drive of the ID. R has been adapted to the world-unique track characteristics of the Nordschleife. Two lithium-ion battery blocks serve as energy storage on board the ID. R, which were constructed with expertise from Volkswagen’s production development and whose structure is comparable to the technology that is to be used in the future production vehicles from the ID. family.





Romain Dumas knows the Nürburgring-Nordschleife like hardly anyone else. The Frenchman has already won the famous 24-hour race four times. Nevertheless, he will treat the track with a lot of respect as he goes into the upcoming first test run. “I have already driven the Nordschleife with the ID. R on the simulator countless times. But the true feeling from the incredibly high cornering speeds you only get when you’re on the actual track. The extent to which the ID. R has been continuously developed compared to 2018 is impressive. I can’t wait to finally drive the ID. R on the Nordschleife,” says Dumas.

















