Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run

Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run

3 June 2018 06:36:51

Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which will take place in Colorado on 24 June 2018. 

The one purpose is to beat the existing record of 8:57.118 minutes for electric cars at the “Race to the Clouds”. The Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak has two electric engines that deliver 680 horsepower and 650 Nm peak of torque. 

This amount of power is enought for the car to run from not to 100 km/h in just 2.25 seconds. For short, the German concept is faster that Formula 1 and Formula E cars. Behind the wheel of the ID R Pikes Peak concept will be Romain Dumas, the man who managed to won the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice. 

Start at 2,862 metres above sea level, 1,440 vertical metres of climbing, 156 corners - this will be the challenge. 

Now, Volkswagen has released a video with the first run of the new ID R Pikes Peak electric concept.
 
 

Tags: , ,

Posted in Volkswagen, Concept Cars, Motorsports

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Five years, 26 new vehicles from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Group

    Five years, 26 new vehicles from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Group

  2. By 2021, FCA will not sell diesel engined cars in Europe

    By 2021, FCA will not sell diesel engined cars in Europe

  3. Fiat will launch a new 500e and 500 Giardiniera electric wagon

    Fiat will launch a new 500e and 500 Giardiniera electric wagon

  4.  
  5. These are the first four episodes of the Audi Q8 Unleashed campaign - the SUV will be unveiled on June 5

    These are the first four episodes of the Audi Q8 Unleashed campaign - the SUV will be unveiled on June 5

  6. Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run

    Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run

  7. Safari park at Porsche Leipzig factory

    Safari park at Porsche Leipzig factory

Related Specs

  1. 2002 Volkswagen 1-Litre Concept

    Engine: 1 Cylinder Diesel, Power: 6.3 kw / 8.5 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 18.4 nm / 13.6 ft lbs

  2. 2005 Volkswagen Beetle Ragster Concept

    N/AN/AN/A

  3. 2003 Volkswagen Concept R

    Engine: V6, Power: 195 kw / 261.5 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 350 nm / 258.1 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm

  4. 2005 Volkswagen EcoRacer Concept

    Engine: TDI Inline-4, Power: 100.0 kw / 134.1 bhpN/A

  5. 2002 Volkswagen Golf GTI 25th Anniversary

    Engine: Cast Iron, Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 235 nm / 173.3 ft lbs

New Vehicles

Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...

Concept Cars

First teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept - the production model will start a new eraFirst teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept - the production model will start a new era
BMW has published the first official teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept. The pure-electric BMW iNext will be built at Plant Dingolfing from 2021. ...

Custom Cars

Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announcedRolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...

Future Cars

Hyundai teases its future hydrogen-powered SUVHyundai teases its future hydrogen-powered SUV
Even if many manufacturers are considering fuel-cell alternatives not a viabile solution to combustion engines, Hyundai wants to believe that it already ...

Market News

Honda Sensing reaches one million clients in USHonda Sensing reaches one million clients in US
Honda wants to be seen as a responsible brand, that cares about the safety of its passengers. Now more than ever, after the Takata scandal, which seriously ...

Gadgets

Volkswagen testing autonomous parking technologyVolkswagen testing autonomous parking technology
Volkswagen always tries to be one step ahead the competition. Especially when it comes to technology. Volkswagen Group is currently testing autonomous ...

Various News

Porsche will recall 60.000 cars equipped with the emissions-defeat devicePorsche will recall 60.000 cars equipped with the emissions-defeat device
Porsche will recall 60,000 diesel-engined Cayenne and Macan SUVs over emissions irregularities. The report was published by Reuters and it comes after ...

Motorsports

Jaguar I-Pace makes debuts as Formula E Pace CarJaguar I-Pace makes debuts as Formula E Pace Car
Nobody would have thought of a Jaguar who can be both electric and performant. But the new I-Pace electric SUV proved everyone that future can be unexpected. ...

Videos

Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuitVideo: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Copyright CarSession.com