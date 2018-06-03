Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run

Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which will take place in Colorado on 24 June 2018.





The one purpose is to beat the existing record of 8:57.118 minutes for electric cars at the “Race to the Clouds”. The Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak has two electric engines that deliver 680 horsepower and 650 Nm peak of torque.





This amount of power is enought for the car to run from not to 100 km/h in just 2.25 seconds. For short, the German concept is faster that Formula 1 and Formula E cars. Behind the wheel of the ID R Pikes Peak concept will be Romain Dumas, the man who managed to won the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice.





Start at 2,862 metres above sea level, 1,440 vertical metres of climbing, 156 corners - this will be the challenge.





Now, Volkswagen has released a video with the first run of the new ID R Pikes Peak electric concept.

Tags: id r pikea peak, pikes peak, volkswagen id r pikes peak

Posted in Volkswagen, Concept Cars, Motorsports