Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run
3 June 2018 06:36:51
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which will take place in Colorado on 24 June 2018.
The one purpose is to beat the existing record of 8:57.118 minutes for electric cars at the “Race to the Clouds”. The Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak has two electric engines that deliver 680 horsepower and 650 Nm peak of torque.
This amount of power is enought for the car to run from not to 100 km/h in just 2.25 seconds. For short, the German concept is faster that Formula 1 and Formula E cars. Behind the wheel of the ID R Pikes Peak concept will be Romain Dumas, the man who managed to won the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice.
Start at 2,862 metres above sea level, 1,440 vertical metres of climbing, 156 corners - this will be the challenge.
Now, Volkswagen has released a video with the first run of the new ID R Pikes Peak electric concept.
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run
Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020

Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
BMW has published the first official teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept. The pure-electric BMW iNext will be built at Plant Dingolfing from 2021. ...
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced

Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Hyundai teases its future hydrogen-powered SUV

Even if many manufacturers are considering fuel-cell alternatives not a viabile solution to combustion engines, Hyundai wants to believe that it already ...
Honda Sensing reaches one million clients in US

Honda wants to be seen as a responsible brand, that cares about the safety of its passengers. Now more than ever, after the Takata scandal, which seriously ...
Volkswagen testing autonomous parking technology

Volkswagen always tries to be one step ahead the competition. Especially when it comes to technology. Volkswagen Group is currently testing autonomous ...
Porsche will recall 60.000 cars equipped with the emissions-defeat device

Porsche will recall 60,000 diesel-engined Cayenne and Macan SUVs over emissions irregularities. The report was published by Reuters and it comes after ...
Jaguar I-Pace makes debuts as Formula E Pace Car

Nobody would have thought of a Jaguar who can be both electric and performant. But the new I-Pace electric SUV proved everyone that future can be unexpected. ...
Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit

Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
