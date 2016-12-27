Volkswagen ID Concept to be introduced at NAIAS Detroit

Volkswagen is closer and closer to revealing a new electric car. At the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Volkswagen is presenting a new model of the I.D. family.





Like the I.D., this concept is also based on the Modular Electric Drive Kit (MEB), and so it shows the potential and bandwidth of the MEB.





Since the presentation of the I.D. at the Paris International Motor Show in September of this year, these initials have stood primarily for a new generation of fully connected, all-electric vehicles from Volkswagen. The I.D. also stands for new design language and an ideal spatial concept as well as a quality in details.





This I.D. concept vehicle will also be able to drive fully autonomously in the future. A light press on the Volkswagen logo, and the electrically retractable steering wheel retracts into the cockpit. While the driver relaxes, laser scanners, ultrasonic and radar sensors and cameras monitor other road users and the surroundings.





The I.D. concept vehicle in Detroit forges links between the legendary origins of the Volkswagen brand and its electrifying future. It combines ample space for travel with a long electric driving range.









