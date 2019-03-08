Volkswagen ID Buggy is an all-electric concept car

During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen unveiled the all-new ID Buggy concept car. The new German prototype was developed on the MEB electric architecture, the same platform that will sit under the new electric cars from Volkswagen Group.





The new Volkswagen ID Buggy comes with a healthy 240 mm ground clereance, all-terrain tires wrapped around some 18 inch wheels and with not side doors.





Under the hood is one electric motor mounted at the back which can deliver 150 kW which means 204 horsepower and 310 Nm peak of torque. According to the German car manufacturer, the concept can be updated with another front electric motor.





The ID Buggy can run from not to 100 km/h is 7.2 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 160 km/h. Unfortunatly, Volkswagen did not disclosed any details about the battery or the electric range of the new concept car.

