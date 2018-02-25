Volkswagen I.D. VIZZION concept first images

Volkswagen explores new territories when it comes to its electric range. Geneva Motor Show, scheduled to take place at the beginning of March, will see the unveiling of the new I.D. VIZION, which would be a large electric sedan.





Its electric drive system makes the car clean in road traffic, and its automatic driving control will make it safe and much more comfortable. At the same time, this innovative concept car at the Geneva International Motor Show demonstrates how elegant and emotional the design of a vehicle of the future can be.

After presenting the first all-electric vehicles of the new I.D. Family models , the Volkswagen brand is now showing, for the first time, a concept of an autonomously driving automobile.





The new I.D. VIZZION concept car is the fourth member of the Volkswagen I.D. Family. With its technology, fully-automated operating concept and elegant form, the premium class saloon is showing the direction Volkswagen is taking in the technology and design of its future electric models.





Inside the I.D. VIZZION, engineers have systematically exploited the potentials of autonomous driving. The ‘digital chauffeur' with its many assistance systems assumes control of the vehicle – without a steering wheel or visible controls. For the ‘driver' and passengers this signifies a new dimension of safety and comfort. The concept car drives, steers and navigates autonomously in traffic, enabling passengers to freely structure their time during the drive.





The system power of the 5.11 metre long I.D. VIZZION is 225 kW. Its top speed is 180 km/h (111 mph). The 111 kWh lithium-ion batteries enable a driving range of up to 665 kilometres (413 miles) when braking regeneration is factored in. Based on its intelligent management, the two electric motors cooperate with maximum efficiency and drive all four wheels of the saloon.





By 2025, the brand plans to introduce more than 20 electric vehicle models. Starting in 2020, the I.D. will launch as an electric car in the compact class; this will be followed, at short intervals, by a new electric SUV – the I.D. CROZZ – and the I.D. BUZZ which is a spacious saloon.









