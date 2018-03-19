Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak concept car

Volkswagen wants to increase its awareness in US and will compete in one of the most popular races there. Volkswagen's latest motorsport project has been named: I.D. R Pikes Peak is the title of the all-electric prototype racing car, with which Volkswagen will compete in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on 24th June 2018 in Colorado, USA.





The Volkswagen brand plans to offer more than 20 fully-electric cars by 2025. Manufacturing of the first production model in the I.D. family is scheduled to start at the end of 2019 in Zwickau, in the Saxony region of Germany.





The international Pikes Peak hill climb - also known by aficionados as the "Race to the Clouds" - has been held since 1916 near Colorado Springs in the Rocky Mountains. The 19.99-kilometre route runs from the start at 2,800 metres to the summit at 4,300 metres above sea level. Volkswagen last entered the Pikes Peak hill climb in 1987 with a spectacular dual-engine Golf, which generated an impressive 652 hp. However, the Wolfsburg-based manufacturer narrowly missed out on success.









Tags: volkswagen, volkswagen i.d. r pikes peak, pikes peak, volkswagen id

