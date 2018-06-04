Volkswagen Hannover plant produces its 500.000th Transporter

Volkswagen wrote an important page of automotive history with the old Bully. And it continues to write history with the current T6 van, the follower of the old Bully.





Just three years after production of the sixth-generation Transporter began, the 500,000th T6 has rolled off the line in Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ main Hannover plant.





The 500,000th vehicle is a Multivan with two-tone paint finish in Candy White and Curcuma Yellow. In total, since production of the series began in Hannover on 8 March 1956, around 8.8 million Transporters have been made.





The T-series is produced on a three-shift basis both in Hannover-Stöcken (Multivan, California, Kombi, Caravelle, Transporter) and at the Pozna? plant in Poland (Kombi, Caravelle, Transporter, pick-up).





In the past year alone, 208,427 T6 vehicles were produced at the sites in Hannover (175,290) and Pozna? (33,137) – in total the highest number of vehicles of this series produced for 44 years. Compared to last year, which was itself a record, the new figure means an increase once again of 4.5 per cent.









