Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
27 July 2017 18:05:10
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017.
Up to the end of June, the Volkswagen Group handed almost 5.2 million vehicles over to its customers. This corresponds to a rise of 0.8 per cent compared with the previous year. In the month of June, new vehicle deliveries rose by 4.2 per cent to 920,700.
In Europe, deliveries by the Group continued to grow. In June, 411,700 (+3.1 per cent) vehicles were handed over to customers. Growth of 3.5 per cent in deliveries was recorded in the first half of the year. Strong impetus for growth continues to come especially from Central and Eastern Europe, where deliveries in June were 13.2 per cent higher than in the previous year, at 67,000 new vehicles.
While deliveries in the West European core markets also rose (+1.4 per cent), there was a fall of 2.3 per cent in the home market Germany in June.
Since the beginning of the year, 461,400 Group vehicles have been handed over to customers in North America, corresponding to a rise of 3.9 per cent. The upward trend in the South America region continues. In the first half, double digit growth of 11.4 per cent was achieved, with 248,300 Group models. Of these vehicles, 43,700 (+21.7 per cent) were delivered in June; growth in deliveries was also recorded as a result of the positive development in Brazil (+12.4 per cent).
The Asia-Pacific region reported almost 2 million vehicles handed over in the first half of the year (-2.7 per cent). These included 347,000 units (+4.1 per cent) delivered in June.
Subaru Outback Black and Ivory launched in UK
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Polestar Volvo XC60 with engine optimisation
Volvo makes one of the most luxurious cars in the premium segment. The sportiness is not a priority, so Volvo can not match the likes of BMW M and Mercedes ...
Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
Seat sales reach to their highest level since 2011
It was on the bridge of extinction only five years ago, and now posts its highest sales in more than a decade. Seat managed to overturn its destiny with ...
Volvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous cars
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
Moroccan Dacia plant reaches one millionth unit produced
The cheap workforce in Morocco lead Renault to opening a new factory in Tanger, a factory dedicated to producing Dacia vehicles. After only four years ...
Mercedes-AMG GT4 - Official pictures and details
Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT4 model. According to the German car manufacturer the new model is a track version of the ...
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
