Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months

After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017.





Up to the end of June, the Volkswagen Group handed almost 5.2 million vehicles over to its customers. This corresponds to a rise of 0.8 per cent compared with the previous year. In the month of June, new vehicle deliveries rose by 4.2 per cent to 920,700.





In Europe, deliveries by the Group continued to grow. In June, 411,700 (+3.1 per cent) vehicles were handed over to customers. Growth of 3.5 per cent in deliveries was recorded in the first half of the year. Strong impetus for growth continues to come especially from Central and Eastern Europe, where deliveries in June were 13.2 per cent higher than in the previous year, at 67,000 new vehicles.





While deliveries in the West European core markets also rose (+1.4 per cent), there was a fall of 2.3 per cent in the home market Germany in June.





Since the beginning of the year, 461,400 Group vehicles have been handed over to customers in North America, corresponding to a rise of 3.9 per cent. The upward trend in the South America region continues. In the first half, double digit growth of 11.4 per cent was achieved, with 248,300 Group models. Of these vehicles, 43,700 (+21.7 per cent) were delivered in June; growth in deliveries was also recorded as a result of the positive development in Brazil (+12.4 per cent).





The Asia-Pacific region reported almost 2 million vehicles handed over in the first half of the year (-2.7 per cent). These included 347,000 units (+4.1 per cent) delivered in June.

















