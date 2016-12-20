Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen Group reaches another record in November
Volkswagen Group reaches another record in November
20 December 2016 17:20:18
|Tweet
Dieselgate meant nothing to public, as the Volkswagen Group sales continued to rise. November was also a very good month, with worldwide deliveries rising 7.9 percent to 899,400 units. The company delivered 9.38 million new vehicles from January to November 2016, an increase of 3.1 percent.
The Volkswagen Group brands delivered 3.87 million vehicles (+3.5 percent) in Europe during the first eleven months, of which 345,700 units (+6.3 percent) were handed over to customers in November.
Deliveries by the Group in Western Europe in November rose by 5.7 percent to 285,800 units. The good delivery performance in the UK, Italy and France helped counteract the slight decrease on the home market of Germany (-4.1 percent). The Group recorded 9.4 percent growth in Central and Eastern Europe on the back of good delivery performances in Poland and the Czech Republic.
The Volkswagen Group handed over 82,700 vehicles (+13.1 percent) to customers in the North America region in November. Deliveries in the USA (+16.5 percent) and Mexico contributed decisively to the positive trend. The Group delivered 35,200 vehicles in the South America region in November – a decrease of 12.3 percent.
3.9 million vehicles (+9.1 percent) were handed over to customers in the Asia-Pacific region from January to November, of which 398,600 units (+11.0 percent) were delivered in November. Deliveries in China in November ran at 373,800 vehicles, representing a 13.6 percent increase in the Group’s largest single market.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2000 Volkswagen Oettinger Golf 1.8 TEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 145.4 kw / 195.0 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 273.88 nm / 202.0 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
1998 Volkswagen Oettinger Golf VR6Engine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 260 nm / 191.8 ft lbs @ 4300 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Lynk & Co launches 01 compact SUV to conquer US and Europe
Geely has launched another brand. Its name is Lynk & Co and we already have a model. Named 01 we are talking about a compact SUV that will be manufactured ...
Geely has launched another brand. Its name is Lynk & Co and we already have a model. Named 01 we are talking about a compact SUV that will be manufactured ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Gadgets
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Porsche 911 RSR official photos and details
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...