Volkswagen Group reaches another record in November

Dieselgate meant nothing to public, as the Volkswagen Group sales continued to rise. November was also a very good month, with worldwide deliveries rising 7.9 percent to 899,400 units. The company delivered 9.38 million new vehicles from January to November 2016, an increase of 3.1 percent.





The Volkswagen Group brands delivered 3.87 million vehicles (+3.5 percent) in Europe during the first eleven months, of which 345,700 units (+6.3 percent) were handed over to customers in November.





Deliveries by the Group in Western Europe in November rose by 5.7 percent to 285,800 units. The good delivery performance in the UK, Italy and France helped counteract the slight decrease on the home market of Germany (-4.1 percent). The Group recorded 9.4 percent growth in Central and Eastern Europe on the back of good delivery performances in Poland and the Czech Republic.





The Volkswagen Group handed over 82,700 vehicles (+13.1 percent) to customers in the North America region in November. Deliveries in the USA (+16.5 percent) and Mexico contributed decisively to the positive trend. The Group delivered 35,200 vehicles in the South America region in November – a decrease of 12.3 percent.





3.9 million vehicles (+9.1 percent) were handed over to customers in the Asia-Pacific region from January to November, of which 398,600 units (+11.0 percent) were delivered in November. Deliveries in China in November ran at 373,800 vehicles, representing a 13.6 percent increase in the Group’s largest single market.





