Volkswagen Group deliveries increase in first two moths of 2018

Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the beginning of 2018.





In the first two months of 2018, the Volkswagen Group delivered more than 1.6 million vehicles to its customers throughout the world. In the month of February, the Group handed over 737,700 new vehicles to customers.





In the region of Europe, the Group recorded a significant rise in deliveries in February: 330,900 vehicles (+ 7.3 percent) were handed over to customers. The Western European markets purchased 268,700 vehicles, an increase of 6.3 percent. Of this figure, the home market Germany accounted for 101,800 units (+4.5 percent).





In the North American region, the Group delivered 69,200 vehicles to customers, recording a rise of 2.8 percent in February. This figure includes 46,700 vehicles delivered in the US market, corresponding to a rise of 9.3 percent. In South America, the Group delivered 77,900 vehicles in January and February (+3.9 percent).





In January and February, the Group delivered 698,800 vehicles in the Asia-Pacific region, representing a rise of 13.4 percent. In the month of February, 277,300 new vehicles were handed over to customers in the region. In China, 253,200 customers received a vehicle from the Volkswagen Group, an increase of 13.5 percent.









Tags: volkswagen, volkswagen group, volkswagen group sales, 2018 sales

Posted in Volkswagen, Market News