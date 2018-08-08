Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen Grand California to be introduced in Dusseldorf
Volkswagen Grand California to be introduced in Dusseldorf
8 August 2018 19:02:18
Volkswagen is a strong name when it comes to commercial vehicles also. To consolidate this, Volkswagen is going to expand its European offer, during one of the biggest event dedicated to such vehicles.
The latest model from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, the Grand California, will make its world debut at the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf (24 August to 2 September). The completely new motorhome is based on the ultra-modern Crafter, and with the arrival of the Grand California, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is extending its range by adding a model in the six-metre class, complete with bathroom.
In addition to the large sleeping area in the rear, the Grand California will be available with a high bunk bed for children. The launch of the new campervan will be in early 2019.
Further standard features include, in addition to the kitchen and spacious bathroom (840 x 800 mm), details such as external lighting above the sliding door. The standard connection at the back for an external shower (with adjustable water temperature) makes life on the campsite just perfect. An electrically powered step, which moves out in front of the sliding door, makes getting in and out easier, while a two-part mosquito net in the door is likewise part of the standard specification. One innovative feature is the option to control the loudspeakers in the living area via Bluetooth. This makes it possible to listen to music independently of the infotainment system using a smartphone, tablet or laptop.
The Grand California is fitted with swivel seats at the front and a double bench seat in the living area. Families with small children will appreciate the ISOFIX anchor points complete with top tether in the rear bench seat. A large dining table provides ample room for four people to sit down to eat together. The kitchen fittings include a pull-out 70-litre fridge with freezer compartment (accessible from outside as well as via the sliding door), a twin-hob gas cooker, a sink and diverse drawers, pull-out storage compartments and tip-up shelves.
A key feature of the Grand California that differentiates it from the California 'T6' is its bathroom. In addition to toilet and shower, its fittings include a fold-out wash basin, shelves with holders for toiletries, a cupboard with integrated toilet paper holder (to protect it from getting damp), towel holders and a skylight for ventilation. The Grand California can carry 110 litres of water. There are no light switches to be found in the bathroom – the lights come on automatically via motion detectors – as standard.
Campervans like the Grand California travel all over the world. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will therefore also be offering the new model with 4MOTION all-wheel drive.
