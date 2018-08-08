Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen Grand California to be introduced in Dusseldorf

Volkswagen Grand California to be introduced in Dusseldorf

8 August 2018 19:02:18

Volkswagen is a strong name when it comes to commercial vehicles also. To consolidate this, Volkswagen is going to expand its European offer, during one of the biggest event dedicated to such vehicles.

The latest model from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, the Grand California, will make its world debut at the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf (24 August to 2 September). The completely new motorhome is based on the ultra-modern Crafter, and with the arrival of the Grand California, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is extending its range by adding a model in the six-metre class, complete with bathroom. 

In addition to the large sleeping area in the rear, the Grand California will be available with a high bunk bed for children. The launch of the new campervan will be in early 2019.

Further standard features include, in addition to the kitchen and spacious bathroom (840 x 800 mm), details such as external lighting above the sliding door. The standard connection at the back for an external shower (with adjustable water temperature) makes life on the campsite just perfect. An electrically powered step, which moves out in front of the sliding door, makes getting in and out easier, while a two-part mosquito net in the door is likewise part of the standard specification. One innovative feature is the option to control the loudspeakers in the living area via Bluetooth. This makes it possible to listen to music independently of the infotainment system using a smartphone, tablet or laptop.
Volkswagen Grand California to be introduced in Dusseldorf
Volkswagen Grand California to be introduced in Dusseldorf Photos

The Grand California is fitted with swivel seats at the front and a double bench seat in the living area. Families with small children will appreciate the ISOFIX anchor points complete with top tether in the rear bench seat. A large dining table provides ample room for four people to sit down to eat together. The kitchen fittings include a pull-out 70-litre fridge with freezer compartment (accessible from outside as well as via the sliding door), a twin-hob gas cooker, a sink and diverse drawers, pull-out storage compartments and tip-up shelves.

A key feature of the Grand California that differentiates it from the California 'T6' is its bathroom. In addition to toilet and shower, its fittings include a fold-out wash basin, shelves with holders for toiletries, a cupboard with integrated toilet paper holder (to protect it from getting damp), towel holders and a skylight for ventilation. The Grand California can carry 110 litres of water. There are no light switches to be found in the bathroom – the lights come on automatically via motion detectors – as standard.

Campervans like the Grand California travel all over the world. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will therefore also be offering the new model with 4MOTION all-wheel drive.


Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Volkswagen, New Vehicles

Volkswagen Grand California to be introduced in Dusseldorf Photos (2 photos)
  • Volkswagen Grand California to be introduced in Dusseldorf
  • Volkswagen Grand California to be introduced in Dusseldorf

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Ford Territory to be launched in China

    Ford Territory to be launched in China

  2. 2018 Toyota Prius updates detailed

    2018 Toyota Prius updates detailed

  3. Audi A7 orders opened in the US

    Audi A7 orders opened in the US

  4.  
  5. Volkswagen Touareg gets new TDI engine in the UK

    Volkswagen Touareg gets new TDI engine in the UK

  6. Infinti electric concept to be introduced in Pebble Beach

    Infinti electric concept to be introduced in Pebble Beach

  7. Ford celebrates the 10 millionth Mustang produced

    Ford celebrates the 10 millionth Mustang produced

Related Specs

  1. 2000 Volkswagen Beetle Dune Concept

    Engine: V5N/AN/A

  2. 2005 Volkswagen Beetle Ragster Concept

    N/AN/AN/A

  3. 2002 Volkswagen Phaeton W12

    Engine: W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm

  4. 2000 Volkswagen Oettinger Golf 1.8 T

    Engine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 145.4 kw / 195.0 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 273.88 nm / 202.0 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm

  5. 1998 Volkswagen Oettinger Golf VR6

    Engine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 260 nm / 191.8 ft lbs @ 4300 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

New teasers with the Opel GT X Experimental ConceptNew teasers with the Opel GT X Experimental Concept
A few weeks ago, Opel has published a first teaser picture with a newly developed concept. Now we have a name for that concept and we also have some new ...

Custom Cars

Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announcedRolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...

Future Cars

Porsche investing six billion euros in e-mobilityPorsche investing six billion euros in e-mobility
Made famous by its gasoline boxer engine and driving dynamics, Porsche is now following the trend and invests more and more into electrification. ...

Market News

Mercedes reached record sales this yearMercedes reached record sales this year
Mercedes enjoys fantastic sales also in 2018. A good news, considering its close rivalry with BMW and the gap between them. ...

Gadgets

Seat launches Amazon Alexa in its carsSeat launches Amazon Alexa in its cars
After it announced that its Digital Cockpit is now available on the Ibiza and Arona, Seat is making another major step in terms of technology. SEAT is ...

Various News

Prince Harry Audi RS6 Avant on salePrince Harry Audi RS6 Avant on sale
Even kings and queens have to drive something. And, from now and then, they have to sell the cars they drove. Luckily for them, the cars have a great ...

Motorsports

Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiledVolkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...

Videos

Have you ever wondered how long it takes for a chocolate dog to melt in a hot car? Here is the answerHave you ever wondered how long it takes for a chocolate dog to melt in a hot car? Here is the answer
The U.K.'s Automobile Association has highlighted the dangers of leaving pets in hot cars by filming a special video. In the video below you will see ...
Copyright CarSession.com