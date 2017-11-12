Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen Golf R receives a Performance Pack

Volkswagen Golf R receives a Performance Pack

12 November 2017 16:35:50

It is one of the oldest cars on the market, so it needed some spices under the old look, even if it recently received a facelift.

There is a potent new Performance Pack option for DSG-equipped versions of this Golf R.

Fitted at the factory, the new Performance Pack comprises the ‘R-Performance’ brake system, a derestricted top speed, and 19-inch ‘Spielberg’ alloy wheels. The hatchback version receives a rear roof spoiler, too. Collectively these enhancements are priced at £2,300.

Silver-painted callipers mark the ‘R-Performance’ brake system out from the standard set-up. A two kilogram weight saving contributes to the superior performance but it is the ‘built pin discs’ that provide a superior feel for the driver.

Built pin discs have an aluminium brake pot with a cast steel friction ring that’s joined to the brake pot via cast pins. The advantage in this configuration is it expands radially when under stress, aiding durability and proving especially advantageous when the Golf R is driven on a track.
A top speed limited to 155 mph applies to the Golf R in both hatchback and Estate forms. However, that limit is removed when the Performance Pack is specified – thereby unleashing the full potential of the car’s 310 PS 2.0-litre TSI engine. In derestricted form, the hatchback model will reach 166 mph and the Estate 168 mph.

Additionally, when the Performance Pack is specified, the 18-inch ‘Cadiz’ alloy wheels fitted to the standard Golf R are upgraded to 19-inch ‘Spielberg’ alloys. And customers of the hatchback model will have an extra rear spoiler lip fitted to their Golf R, which adds a useful 20 kilograms of downforce.



