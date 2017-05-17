Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen Golf GTI Performance UK pricing announced
Volkswagen Golf GTI Performance UK pricing announced
17 May 2017 12:55:05
After we saw the redesigned Golf range during this year Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen is also announcing a series of updates for the GTI Performance model. As most of the other versions available in the Golf range, the GTI performance also comes with a power increase, offering now 245 hp.
With an increase of 15 PS compared to the previous model, today’s GTI Performance model is now the most potent Golf GTI currently available. The power upgrade results in a torque increase of 20 Nm to 370 Nm. This is available in a broad band from 1,600 rpm to 4,300 rpm.
Standstill to 62 mph is reached in just 6.2 seconds, and those figures apply to the six-speed manual as well as the newly developed seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. The GTI’s top speed is 155 mph in manual form, and 154 mph when equipped with the DSG gearbox.
Larger brake discs, with red-trimmed front calipers, and an electronic front differential add to the dynamic ability of the Golf GTI Performance, which is available to order today, priced from £29,280.
Available in three- or five-door configurations, the new GTI Performance is fitted with Volkswagen’s advanced Active Info Display as standard. This turns the instrument binnacle into a 12.3-inch high-resolution TFT screen to allow the driver to choose from an assortment of potential car and journey information.
