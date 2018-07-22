Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen Golf GTI is out due to new WLTP regulations
Volkswagen Golf GTI is out due to new WLTP regulations
22 July 2018 12:41:11
Later this year (1st September) the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure will be mandatory to every model that is there out for sale. In order to respect the new WLTP procedure, all the car manufacturers are doing some modifications to their models.
As a result, there are some models that have lost some horsepower or other that are not gonne be back on the market. This is also the case of the current Volkswagen Golf GTI. The German car manufacturer decided not to homologate the performance model to the new WLTP. The decision is wise cause in the first part of the newxt year we'll get a new Golf generation and, as a result, a new Golf GTI.
Customers who still want to buy a performance Golf will get on the configurator the Golf GTI Performance version, a car with 245 horsepower. Also, we'll have to see what will go with the Skoda Octavia RS, a model which uses the same 2.0 liter 230 HP unit seen on the Golf GTI.
Launched this Spring, the baby SUV Jaguar is now available with more options and a new engine. The new Jaguar E-Pace can be ordered with ‘self-learning’ ...
Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
To keep their clients attention, Bugatti is always launching special editions of its supercar. This time, Chiron is to be offered as a unique model, called ...
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...
Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the ...
Volvo is one of those car manufacturers who have decided to take some real actions on the eco-side. And now we have another good news for you. The next ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
A few year ago, Bugatti launched a special edition Veyron. Its name was Veyron Vitesse WRC but the WRC doesn't stand for World Rally Championship. Instead, ...
