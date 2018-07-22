Volkswagen Golf GTI is out due to new WLTP regulations

Later this year (1st September) the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure will be mandatory to every model that is there out for sale. In order to respect the new WLTP procedure, all the car manufacturers are doing some modifications to their models.





As a result, there are some models that have lost some horsepower or other that are not gonne be back on the market. This is also the case of the current Volkswagen Golf GTI. The German car manufacturer decided not to homologate the performance model to the new WLTP. The decision is wise cause in the first part of the newxt year we'll get a new Golf generation and, as a result, a new Golf GTI.





Customers who still want to buy a performance Golf will get on the configurator the Golf GTI Performance version, a car with 245 horsepower. Also, we'll have to see what will go with the Skoda Octavia RS, a model which uses the same 2.0 liter 230 HP unit seen on the Golf GTI.





