Volkswagen Golf Estate ImpulsE unveiled

Along with the new GTI First Decade, the apprentices working for Volkswagen decided to offer VAG fans a bonus concept. A concept that no one was expecting. It is called Volkswagen GTE Estate ImpulsE and it was created by another 14 apprentices from Zwickau, Chemnitz and Dresden vehicle plant.





A highlight of the show car is the prototype battery with a capacity increased from 8.8 to 16.8 kWh. This doubles the car’s range in electric operation.





In terms of appearance, the Golf GTE Variant impulsE also breaks new ground. Its five-tone matt paintwork are Oryx White, Apassionata Blue, Anthracite, Hallmark and St. James Red.





Another detail is the bonnet with its ventilation slats. The color scheme for the interior harmonizes with the exterior. The decorative trims are painted and the steering wheel, central console, selector gaiter and door trim feature blue decorative stitching.





The animated, app-controlled ambient lighting in the door trim, the indirectly lit panorama sliding roof and the leather/ Alcantara bucket seats with decorative blue stitching, “impulsE” logo and customized buckets round off the interior design.









Tags: volkswagen, volkswagen golf gte hybrid, volkswagen golf variant, volkswagen golf hibrid

