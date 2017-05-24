Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen Golf Estate ImpulsE unveiled

Volkswagen Golf Estate ImpulsE unveiled

24 May 2017 12:43:13

Along with the new GTI First Decade, the apprentices working for Volkswagen decided to offer VAG fans a bonus concept. A concept that no one was expecting. It is called Volkswagen GTE Estate ImpulsE and it was created by another 14 apprentices from Zwickau, Chemnitz and Dresden vehicle plant. 

A highlight of the show car is the prototype battery with a capacity increased from 8.8 to 16.8 kWh. This doubles the car’s range in electric operation. 

In terms of appearance, the Golf GTE Variant impulsE also breaks new ground. Its five-tone matt paintwork are Oryx White, Apassionata Blue, Anthracite, Hallmark and St. James Red.
Volkswagen Golf Estate ImpulsE unveiled
Volkswagen Golf Estate ImpulsE unveiled Photos

Another detail is the bonnet with its ventilation slats. The color scheme for the interior harmonizes with the exterior. The decorative trims are painted and the steering wheel, central console, selector gaiter and door trim feature blue decorative stitching. 

The animated, app-controlled ambient lighting in the door trim, the indirectly lit panorama sliding roof and the leather/ Alcantara bucket seats with decorative blue stitching, “impulsE” logo and customized buckets round off the interior design. 


Tags: , , ,

Posted in Volkswagen, Concept Cars

Volkswagen Golf Estate ImpulsE unveiled Photos (2 photos)
  • Volkswagen Golf Estate ImpulsE unveiled
  • Volkswagen Golf Estate ImpulsE unveiled

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Volkswagen Golf GTI First Decade unveiled

    Volkswagen Golf GTI First Decade unveiled

  2. Volkswagen Golf Estate ImpulsE unveiled

    Volkswagen Golf Estate ImpulsE unveiled

  3. Hyundai i30 N to enter final testing al Nurburgring 24hours Race

    Hyundai i30 N to enter final testing al Nurburgring 24hours Race

  4.  
  5. Diesel engines lose ground in Europe

    Diesel engines lose ground in Europe

  6. Jim Hackett was named as Ford Motor Company president and CEO

    Jim Hackett was named as Ford Motor Company president and CEO

  7. Bentley Continental 24 is paying tribute to motorsport

    Bentley Continental 24 is paying tribute to motorsport

Related Specs

  1. 2005 Volkswagen Golf GTI

    Engine: All Aluminum FSI Inline-4 w/Turbocharger, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhp @ 5100 rpm, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 1500-5000 rpm

  2. 2002 Volkswagen Golf GTI 25th Anniversary

    Engine: Cast Iron, Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 235 nm / 173.3 ft lbs

  3. 2007 Volkswagen Golf GTI-650

    Engine: W12, Power: 477.0 kw / 639.6 bhp @ 4500 rpmN/A

  4. 2002 Volkswagen Golf R32

    Engine: V6, Power: 179.7 kw / 241 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm

  5. 2006 Volkswagen Golf R GTI

    Engine: APR Tuned FSI Inline-4, Power: 279.6 kw / 375 bhp, Torque: 460.98 nm / 340 ft lbs

New Vehicles

Ford Ford "Ole Yeller" Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

MG E-Motion Concept launched in ShanghaiMG E-Motion Concept launched in Shanghai
MG is a brand that was first launched in UK a few decades ago. The sales went down, the company had a hard time, and ended up bought by a Chinese producers. ...

Custom Cars

Bentley Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner unveiledBentley Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner unveiled
When it comes to customising its cars for the clients who can afford a special treatment for Bentayga, Mulsanne or Continental, Bentley calls in its Mulliner ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Volkswagen Group sales dropped in AprilVolkswagen Group sales dropped in April
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...

Gadgets

Omologato Weissach watch is dedicated to Porsche trackOmologato Weissach watch is dedicated to Porsche track
There are many watch manufacturers who launch time measuring instruments dedicated to a car or to a brand. But none of them dedicated a watch to a famous ...

Various News

Ford is bringing back the idea of an electric F-150Ford is bringing back the idea of an electric F-150
A few months ago we have heard a rumor about a future electric Ford F-150. But now we have some new details which were offered by chief technology officer ...

Motorsports

Michael Fassbender is now a racerMichael Fassbender is now a racer
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...

Videos

Are winter tires good in summer?Are winter tires good in summer?
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...
Copyright CarSession.com