Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI available with 130 and 150 PS

Volkswagen continues to update its most popular model ever: the Golf. Recently revised with a consistent facelift, the Golf is now ready to receive new modifications, including two new engines.





Two versions of the 1.5-litre EVO engine are joining the updated Golf line-up. With outputs of 150 PS and 130 PS, both are turbocharged four-cylinder units and are available with six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG gearboxes. The 150 PS unit is available now, and the 130 PS derivative will join later in the summer.





Active Cylinder Management (ACM) is an integral part of these new EVO units’ efficiency. ACM technology shuts down cylinders when the driver lifts their foot off the throttle. In the 150 PS unit two of the four cylinders are shut down while in the 130 PS BlueMotion version all four cylinders are paused when the car is coasting.





In 150 PS guise it develops maximum torque of 250 Nm from just 1,500 rpm thus taking the Golf hatch, whether equipped with the six-speed manual or the seven-speed DSG gearbox, from rest to 62 mph in only 8.3 seconds and on to a top speed of 134 mph.





Combined economy is put at 55.4 mpg for the 150 PS 1.5 TSI EVO hatchback in six-speed manual form (56.5 mpg for the DSG-equipped hatchback), with CO₂ figures of 116 g/km for the manual and 114 g/km for the DSG automatic. Figures for the 130 PS 1.5 TSI EVO BlueMotion models will be available at a later date.





This advanced engine will become available in 130 PS BlueMotion specification on the Golf SE and SE Navigation in both hatchback and Golf Estate forms. The 150 PS EVO engine is available in the Golf GT and R-Line hatchback trims, and in the Golf GT Estate, with prices starting at £23,445.









Tags: volkswagen, volkswagen golf updates, 2017 volkswagen golf, volkswagen golf evo engine, volkswagen golf 1.5 tsi

Posted in Volkswagen, New Vehicles