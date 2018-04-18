Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen first quarter sales reach record levels
Volkswagen first quarter sales reach record levels
18 April 2018 06:08:32
Volkswagen is up to a great start in 2018, even if last year ended with disappointment after the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance managed to become the biggest car group in the world. The Volkswagen brand seems to lead the sales with good results also in 2018.
With more than 1.5 million vehicles delivered to customers in the first quarter of 2018, the Volkswagen brand recorded the best first- quarter delivery results in its history. Worldwide deliveries in March 2018 totaled 584,700, another new record and an increase of 4.9 percent compared with the prior-year figure for the same month.
190,000 vehicles were handed over to customers in Europe in March, an increase of 3.4 percent compared with the previous year. This trend was mostly driven by the large markets in Western Europe: Italy (+9.9 percent) and France (+8.6 percent) as well as Sweden (+11.9 percent) showed particularly positive development, while Western Europe as a whole was able to secure a 1.9 percent increase on the prior year.
50,500 vehicles were delivered in North America, corresponding to a 2 percent increase compared with the previous year. The Volkswagen brand’s SUV offensive helped bring about a 17.8 percent increase in the USA, with deliveries amounting to 32,500 vehicles. Deliveries of the new Tiguan in March totaled 9,700 units. The positive trend in Canada also continued (+31.8 percent).
The brand continued on its growth course in China in Volkswagen delivered 269,500 vehicles in its largest individual market – a further rise of 6.0 percent. There was particularly high demand for the Jetta, Lavida and Santana models. The highest absolute growth was attributable to the Teramont.
25,300 vehicles were handed over to customers in the Central and Eastern Europe region, corresponding to a 6 percent increase on the previous year. In Russia, the number of deliveries stood at 8,600 vehicles, an encouraging 24.1 percent higher than the prior- year figure.
