Volkswagen Connect offered as standard on Polo and Up
13 April 2018 05:23:02
|Tweet
Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the DataPlug and smartphone app-based connectivity system which allows drivers to access a wide range of information about their car and their journeys – is now being fitted as standard on all new Volkswagen up! and Polo models.
Launched in 2017 as a free retro-fit service for owners of older Volkswagens (2007 onward) who are keen to add 21st Century connectivity to their cars, and working with the Volkswagen ID personal digital account, the system has already been installed in tens of thousands of cars nationwide.
It offers many of the benefits of Volkswagen’s Car-Net system – featured in the likes of Golf, Tiguan and Arteon. Now, up! and Polo owners will, as standard, benefit from the information and connectivity offered by Volkswagen Connect too.
The car sends the user’s smartphone a burst of information at the end of each journey to reduce the phone’s data consumption. With the connection set up, the customer can interact with their Volkswagen in seven key areas.
The Trips function records information about each journey, including the miles driven. This works with the Fuel Monitor to give an accurate figure for the cost of every journey by comparing fuel consumption with the cost of the fuel in the car.
The DataPlug will also send information to the connected smartphone about the way the car was driven. Known as Driving Style, this can save the customer money by offering fuel-efficiency tips.
An extension of this is the Service Partner function. When the car is due for a service, it automatically alerts the driver through the app. If set up to do so it will also contact the customer’s nominated Volkswagen Retailer, who will then call to arrange a service. Of course, the customer can opt out of this function.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1979 Volvo 262 CoupeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 104.4 kw / 140 bhpN/A
2002 Volvo ACC2 ConceptEngine: Inline-5, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp, Torque: 399.97 nm / 295.0 ft lbs
2006 Volvo C30 ConceptEngine: Inline-5, Power: 193.9 kw / 260 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 363.36 nm / 268 ft lbs @ 2100-5500 rpm
2000 Volvo C70 T5 ConvertibleEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 179.0 kw / 240.0 bhp @ 5400 rpm, Torque: 330 nm / 243.4 ft lbs @ 2400-5100 rpm
2000 Volvo C70 T5 CoupeEngine: Turbocharged Inline-5, Power: 179.0 kw / 240.0 bhp @ 5400 rpm, Torque: 330 nm / 243.4 ft lbs @ 2400-5100 rpm
New Vehicles
Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Concept Cars
Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiled
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Custom Cars
McLaren 570S Track Pack offered in UK
McLaren is offering new goodies for the current 570S supercar, its entry-level offer in the segment. The new options package brings together a range of ...
McLaren is offering new goodies for the current 570S supercar, its entry-level offer in the segment. The new options package brings together a range of ...
Future Cars
Porsche will spend 6 billion Euros on electromobility by 2022
Porsche has announced that in the next few year we will see some impressive investments in the electromobility sector. According to the German car manufacturer, ...
Porsche has announced that in the next few year we will see some impressive investments in the electromobility sector. According to the German car manufacturer, ...
Market News
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reaches 100.000 units sold
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...
Gadgets
Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Various News
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Motorsports
Honda offers its new NSX GT3 for competitions worldwide
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
After they've launched the new NSX supercar, Honda's next target is to show that its ultimate supercar can make a name in motorsport. And it already managed ...
Videos
Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...