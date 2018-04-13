Volkswagen Connect offered as standard on Polo and Up

Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the DataPlug and smartphone app-based connectivity system which allows drivers to access a wide range of information about their car and their journeys – is now being fitted as standard on all new Volkswagen up! and Polo models.





Launched in 2017 as a free retro-fit service for owners of older Volkswagens (2007 onward) who are keen to add 21st Century connectivity to their cars, and working with the Volkswagen ID personal digital account, the system has already been installed in tens of thousands of cars nationwide.





It offers many of the benefits of Volkswagen’s Car-Net system – featured in the likes of Golf, Tiguan and Arteon. Now, up! and Polo owners will, as standard, benefit from the information and connectivity offered by Volkswagen Connect too.





The car sends the user’s smartphone a burst of information at the end of each journey to reduce the phone’s data consumption. With the connection set up, the customer can interact with their Volkswagen in seven key areas.





The Trips function records information about each journey, including the miles driven. This works with the Fuel Monitor to give an accurate figure for the cost of every journey by comparing fuel consumption with the cost of the fuel in the car.





The DataPlug will also send information to the connected smartphone about the way the car was driven. Known as Driving Style, this can save the customer money by offering fuel-efficiency tips.





An extension of this is the Service Partner function. When the car is due for a service, it automatically alerts the driver through the app. If set up to do so it will also contact the customer’s nominated Volkswagen Retailer, who will then call to arrange a service. Of course, the customer can opt out of this function.









Tags: volkswagen, volkswagen polo, volkswagen up, volkswagen connect

