Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, record sales in 2017

Volkswagen is the biggest car group in Europe and that is also thanks to its commercial fleet success. In the 2017 fiscal year Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles delivered 497,900 vehicles worldwide, setting a new record.





This means that the Volkswagen Group brand responsible for light commercial vehicles, people movers, motorhomes and pick-ups once again reported an increase in deliveries (+4.2 per cent). The T model range, the Caddy and the Amarok pick-up recorded a considerable rise in deliveries.





In Western Europe including Germany deliveries increased by 1.5 per cent to 332,000 vehicles (2016: 327,200). In Eastern Europe deliveries climbed by 13.0 per cent in 2017 to 41,200 vehicles (2016: 36,400).





Deliveries of the T model range grew by 3.8 per cent worldwide to 206,100 deliveries (2016: 198,600), making it the brand’s highest volume model range. Deliveries of the Caddy rose by 2.2 per cent to 165,900 vehicles (2016: 162,400). The Amarok recorded a delivery increase of 14.0 per cent to 78,900 vehicles (2016: 69,200). In the start-up year 47,000 Crafter vehicles were delivered – 1.8 percent below the previous year (2016: 47,900).









