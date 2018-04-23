Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles deliver less cars in first quarter of 2018
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles deliver less cars in first quarter of 2018
23 April 2018 07:31:01
|Tweet
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, despite some lower numbers.
In the first three months of the year Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles delivered 114,700 vehicles to customers all over the world. That is 5.9 per cent less than in the same period of last year.
Due to the stop on deliveries of the T6 with passenger car registration, which resumed in the beginning of May, the demand of all Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles models will not be reflected in the first quarter of 2018’s deliveries.
In Western Europe 77,300 vehicles were delivered in the first quarter (-10.8 per cent). In Germany the figure was 28,300 vehicles (-9.1 per cent), in France 4,300 vehicles (-25.1 per cent), in the United Kingdom 12,600 vehicles (-4.8 per cent), in Italy 2,900 vehicles (-5.4 per cent) and in Spain 3,200 vehicles (-14.8 per cent).
In Eastern Europe, 9,000 vehicles of the brand were delivered to customers (-1.6 per cent).
In South America deliveries increased by 19.2 per cent with 11,100 vehicles. Likewise, Africa (+48.3 per cent to 4,350 vehicles) and the Asia-Pacific region (+6.7 per cent to 5,800 vehicles) also recorded upward trends.
North America (-32.7 per cent to 1,800 vehicles) and the Middle East (-5.9 per cent to 5,400 vehicles) recorded declines in deliveries.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
This is the all-new Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept
Chverolet Corvette ZR1 clocks 212 mph in official test
Skoda Kamiq - official pictures and details with the SUV that will be sold exclusively in China
-
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles deliver less cars in first quarter of 2018
Ferrari Portofino European tour announced
Related Specs
2002 Volkswagen Golf GTI 25th AnniversaryEngine: Cast Iron, Water Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 235 nm / 173.3 ft lbs
2002 Volkswagen Golf R32Engine: V6, Power: 179.7 kw / 241 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
2002 Volkswagen Phaeton W12Engine: W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 550 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
1997 Volkswagen W12 ConceptEngine: Volkswagen W12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: Not Available nm / Not Available ft lbs @ 5800 rpm
2001 Volkswagen W12 Nardo ConceptEngine: W12, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross arrives in the US
After it was first introduced on the Japanese market, and then on the European one, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross finally reaches the US shores. Mitsubishi ...
After it was first introduced on the Japanese market, and then on the European one, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross finally reaches the US shores. Mitsubishi ...
Concept Cars
Ssangyong e-SIV electric world premiere
Along the European premiere of the new Musso, Ssangyong also unveiled its electric future at the Geneva Motor Show. The concept car is called e-SIV and ...
Along the European premiere of the new Musso, Ssangyong also unveiled its electric future at the Geneva Motor Show. The concept car is called e-SIV and ...
Custom Cars
McLaren 570S Spider MSO editions launched in Canada
McLaren is selling lots of its cars across the Ocean, US and Canada being some of its most successful markets. To celebrate this, McLaren and Pfaff Automotive ...
McLaren is selling lots of its cars across the Ocean, US and Canada being some of its most successful markets. To celebrate this, McLaren and Pfaff Automotive ...
Future Cars
Chevrolet Silverado range to grow
In order to compete with the legendary and successful Ford F-150, Chevrolet has to constantly update its Silverado model. The most important update will ...
In order to compete with the legendary and successful Ford F-150, Chevrolet has to constantly update its Silverado model. The most important update will ...
Market News
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV reaches 100.000 units sold
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...
It can easily be called the engine of Mitsubishi sales in Europe and one of the most popular plug-in hybrids in the world. Four years after its European ...
Gadgets
Kia Soul EV developed a wireless charging system
As more and more electric cars are reaching clients, manufacturers start to think at more convenient ways for charging. Already with some experience on ...
As more and more electric cars are reaching clients, manufacturers start to think at more convenient ways for charging. Already with some experience on ...
Various News
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Motorsports
Porsche granted access in Formula E
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...