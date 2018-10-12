Volkswagen Chattanooga produces 100.000 Atlas

When Volkswagen introduced the Atlas SUV, many americans thought the German manufacturer is trying to lure the attention from the Dieselgate scandal. Even so, the Atlas seemed to be a hit on the US for Volkswagen.





Volkswagen Chattanooga announced that it achieved a production milestone with the completion of the 100,000th Volkswagen Atlas.





Assembled in the LEED Platinum-certified production facility in Chattanooga Tennessee, the 100,000th SUV is a 2019 Atlas SEL premium, finished in Pacific Blue, with Shetland V-Tex leatherette interior. The Atlas has a 3.6-liter direct-injection VR6 engine, 8-speed automatic transmission.





For the 2019 model year, the Atlas is available in seven trims levels: S, SE, SE w/ Technology, SE w/ Technology R-Line, SEL, SEL R-Line, and SEL Premium. The Atlas family receives a modest value alignment, with driver-assistance and innovation features moving to lower trims. Front Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, and Rear Traffic Alert are now standard on all models. Volkswagen Digital Cockpit—the high-tech configurable instrument cluster—is now standard on SEL models.





Manufacturer suggested retail pricing for the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas 2.0-liter starts at $30,895 for the S model; 3.6-liter models start at $34,095 for the S 4Motion.









Tags: volkswagen, volkswagen chattanooga, volkswagen atlas, volkswagen atlas production

Posted in Volkswagen, Various News