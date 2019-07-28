Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen celebrates one million Touareg units with a special edition
Volkswagen celebrates one million Touareg units with a special edition
28 July 2019 08:19:30
|Tweet
Since the end of 2002, the Touareg has been an integral part of Volkswagen’s model range. The third generation of Touareg was launched one year ago in China and it has all the special gadgets that needs to become a first choice in the market.
Now, Volkswagen announced that the Touareg has reached a special milestone: one million units produced from 2002 to 2019. As you would expect, the car was built at Volkswagen Slovakia’s site in Bratislava.
In order to celebrate this, Vokswagen launched a special edition of the Touareg. Its name is One Million and will have a starting price of 80,880 euros in Germany.
The One Million Touareg edition will be based on the V6 286 horsepower version and has special 20 inch Bogota wheels, a new paintwork in Sechura Beige and darkened rear lights. High-quality sill panel trims with the inscription “One Million” as well as a badge on the B-pillar are also on the exterior design.
Inside the cabin, this special version will get exclusive Puglia leather seat covers coloured with olive leaf extracts make sure of that. The upper parts of the front seats and the insides of the doors are decorated with high-quality diamond stitching in Amber Brown. These elegant seams can also be found on the dash panel, the steering wheel and the gear lever. Even the vehicle key is covered in top-quality Puglia leather.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Audi unveiled the all-new 2020 Q3 Sportback
An electric prototype of the upcoming Ford F-150 can tow more than 1 million pounds
This is the 2020 Audi SQ7 TDI facelift
-
Nissan has published some teaser pictures wih the next generation Juke
BMW has published new camouflage pictures with the 2020 2 Series Gran Coupe
Volkswagen celebrates one million Touareg units with a special edition
Related Specs
2002 Volkswagen 1-Litre ConceptEngine: 1 Cylinder Diesel, Power: 6.3 kw / 8.5 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 18.4 nm / 13.6 ft lbs
2000 Volkswagen AAC ConceptEngine: V10 Direct-Injection Diesel, Power: 233.4 kw / 313 bhp, Torque: 750 nm / 553.2 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm
2000 Volkswagen Beetle Dune ConceptEngine: V5N/AN/A
2005 Volkswagen Beetle Ragster ConceptN/AN/AN/A
2003 Volkswagen Concept REngine: V6, Power: 195 kw / 261.5 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 350 nm / 258.1 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
This is the 2019 Skoda iV electric concept car
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Skoda unveiled an all-new concept car which is part of the Vision family prototypes. Its name is Skoda iV concept and ...
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Skoda unveiled an all-new concept car which is part of the Vision family prototypes. Its name is Skoda iV concept and ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Bentley to unveil a special model this July
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...
Market News
Mercedes retains its first place among premium manufacturers in 2019
There are now three years since BMW lost the top position in the premium manufacturers ranking, in front of Mercedes. And it seems it still has to struggle ...
There are now three years since BMW lost the top position in the premium manufacturers ranking, in front of Mercedes. And it seems it still has to struggle ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen launches new manual transmission: MQ281
Even though sales for their DSG transmission are increasing year by year, Volkswagen is not abandoning the manual gearbox. Proof is that Volkswagen announced ...
Even though sales for their DSG transmission are increasing year by year, Volkswagen is not abandoning the manual gearbox. Proof is that Volkswagen announced ...
Various News
Aston Martin Valkyrie - first public demo run at Silverstone
Aston Martin Valkyrie is one of the most impressive hypercars which are still on the development. All the units which will be produced are already ordered ...
Aston Martin Valkyrie is one of the most impressive hypercars which are still on the development. All the units which will be produced are already ordered ...
Motorsports
Mercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updates
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
Videos
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...