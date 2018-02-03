Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen celebrates 10 years since the launch of the first Tiguan
Volkswagen celebrates 10 years since the launch of the first Tiguan
3 February 2018 11:37:37
Even if Golf was its best sold model in Europe in 2017, Volkswagen also has other strong models in its range, with Tiguan being one of them. It was a decade ago that Volkswagen’s first compact SUV went on sale in the United Kingdom. The Tiguan was a step into a new market sector for the German manufacturer.
The Tiguan was initially offered with a choice of a 150 PS TSI petrol engine or a 140 PS TDI diesel engine. Four trims comprised the range and the car had an infotainment system that included a touchscreen, satellite navigation and MP3 playback.
The number of cars sold in the UK climbed ever higher with every passing year. In the model’s final full year on sale, 2015, a total of 21,889 Tiguan first generation were sold in the UK. That’s nearly 5,000 more than in 2014 and more than 8,000 up on 2013. In total, 102,974 Tiguan first generation have been sold here.
Last year, 2017, was the most successful in Tiguan’s 10-year history with 29,117 new Tiguans finding homes in the UK.
Features in today’s Tiguan include electrically heated and adjustable door mirrors, automatic windscreen wipers and 17-inch alloy wheels. The infotainment system has developed significantly in the past decade, too, and all Tiguan’s now include a colour touchscreen of at least 8.0-inches in size. Two mobile smartphones can be paired to the car via Bluetooth, and music can be played from MP3, WMA or AAC files. Or, of course, from a compact disc.
Tiguan is closing in on its 150,000th sale in the UK and through the past 10 years it has become established as one of the UK’s favourite SUVs.
