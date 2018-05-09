Volkswagen Car-Net updates available in USA

Volkswagen wants to have one of the most connected cars in the world so it constantly updates its Car-Net Mobile app, available on almost every car in the range. The latest updates are available only in the USA and include Curfew Alert and Valet Alert, to notify owners if their vehicles are driven without permission, and Parking Information, powered by Parkopedia, to help owners easily locate off-street parking.





Owners can set a Curfew Alert to notify them if their vehicle is driven after a set curfew time. This feature can provide added peace of mind—parents, for example, can rest easier knowing if their teenage drivers take the car without their permission, they’ll be notified.





Curfew Alert can be turned on and off in the Car-Net app and when activated, an email or SMS text alert (or both) will be sent to the owner if the vehicle moves. Notification details can be viewed and edited through the Vehicle Options menu in the app.





When valeting a vehicle, owners can turn on the Valet Alert in the Car-Net app for an added measure of confidence. Once activated, owners will be notified by email or SMS text alert (or both) if the car goes more than 0.2 miles from the last parked location. Notification details can be viewed and edited through the Vehicle Options menu in the app.





Powered by Parkopedia, the Parking Information feature can help make owners’ lives easier by locating off-street parking information. Through the Navigate tab on the app, users can click the “P” icon to show available parking locations, either in the immediate vicinity or near a Point of Interest. Clicking on a specific location will display the address, hours of operation and pricing. Users can also send the location to their car’s navigation system, if so equipped, by clicking the “Send to My VW” button.









