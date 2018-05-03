Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen California Edition models launched in UK
Volkswagen California Edition models launched in UK
3 May 2018 18:06:09
Volkswagen is launching special editions not only for their passenger cars. They also launch special editions for the commercial vehicles.
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is launching of a new Edition version of its iconic California camper. New to the California range, the Edition is available on both Beach and Ocean models and combines a new design and equipment package with the exceptional practicality and intelligent design of the standard California.
However, customers who want to bag the must-have travel partner for 2018 will need to act quick as only 80 examples will be reaching UK shores.
The Edition is available on California Beach with the 2.0-litre TDI 150PS engine and the California Ocean with the 2.0-litre TDI 204PS engine. Both are equipped with Volkswagen’s smooth seven-speed DSG transmission as standard, along with a raft of additional equipment designed to make life on-board even more comfortable.
In terms of exterior styling, both Beach and Ocean Edition models feature 17-inch Cascavel alloy wheels with black inlays, black gloss contrast roof and door mirrors and LED headlamps as standard. The design package also includes unique Edition decals, rear privacy glass and front side windows made from heat-insulating glass.
Both models are equipped with Discover Media navigation system with App-Connect and front fog lights with cornering function, with the Ocean model also coming with a premium multifunction colour display.
Inside, the Beach Edition comes with a leather-trimmed multi-function steering wheel, comfort dashboard and Climatronic 3-zone climate control with allergen filter and auxiliary heater. The higher-spec Ocean adds kitchen cupboards finished in white wood, an outdoor shower connection and a bed extension with comfort sleeping mat. Ocean Edition buyers also benefit from additional comfort lighting in the passenger compartment.
The California Edition models are available now, with delivery expected at the end of May – just in time for the summer getaway. Beach Edition models are priced from £52,985 RRP OTR with range-topping Ocean models priced from £65,879 RRP OTR.
