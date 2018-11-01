Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen California celebrates 30 years since launch
Volkswagen California celebrates 30 years since launch
1 November 2018 19:02:41
|Tweet
Volkswagen is celebrating one of its most important family cars: the California, a car that has been delivering the spirit of motoring adventure for 30 years.
To celebrate three decades as the benchmark camper van, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is introducing the most exclusive California to date. The California 30 Years is a limited production run special with just 999 scheduled for build. Of these, just 30 examples will come to the UK.
In keeping with California tradition, the California 30 Years offers owners five-star luxury in every area. Based on the acclaimed range-topping California Ocean model, the 30 Years special adds a host of additional equipment, along with bespoke design details.
All examples come with a numbered plaque on the B pillar, full LED headlamps, removable towbar and a contrast roof and wing mirrors finished in either Reflex Silver or Indium Grey metallic. Customers can also select a brand new colour – Turmeric Yellow – which is available for the first time on the California range.
Inside, buyers benefit from Volkswagen’s Discover Media Navigation Pro infotainment system as standard, along with front and rear parking sensors, side scan and cruise control and heated front seats.
Customers will be able to choose between three different engine and drivetrain combinations: power outputs from the 2.0-litre TDI engine are either 150 or 199 PS, all have a seven-speed DSG gearbox as standard, and the range-topping 199 PS version is available with 4MOTION four wheel-drive.
With just 30 examples earmarked for the UK, the California 30 Years is the most exclusive special edition ever offered by Volkswagen. Prices start at £64,307 for the 2.0 TDI 150 PS model and rise to £70,629 for the range-topping 2.0 TDI 199 PS 4MOTION variant.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Rolls Royce Cullinan reaches first UK showrooms
Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles will detect motion sickness
Renault Premier Edition available on Kangoo, Traffic and Master
-
Polestar crash-tests its carbon fibre structure
Volkswagen California celebrates 30 years since launch
Volvo and Baidu to build autonomous cars together
Related Specs
2002 Volkswagen Golf R32Engine: V6, Power: 179.7 kw / 241 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
2006 Volkswagen GX3 ConceptN/A, Power: 93.2 kw / 125 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 152 nm / 112.1 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
2007 Volkswagen Passat R36Engine: 15 Degree Cast Iron V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhpN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Custom Cars
Hennessey launched Heritage F-150 with 758 HP
Hennessey has launched another Heritage model for its 19th anniversary. The car is a F-150 pick-up truck which got a lovely Ford GT40 livery. To be more ...
Hennessey has launched another Heritage model for its 19th anniversary. The car is a F-150 pick-up truck which got a lovely Ford GT40 livery. To be more ...
Future Cars
Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Market News
Nissan crossover and SUV sales reached record numbers in 2017
Nissan had a great year in 2017, with sales reaching new records. Part fo this success is due to one of the best strategies when it comes to SUV segment. ...
Nissan had a great year in 2017, with sales reaching new records. Part fo this success is due to one of the best strategies when it comes to SUV segment. ...
Gadgets
Range Rover Sport completes autonomous test
Land Rover is making constant efforts to bring autonomous technology to its cars. The developing phase is now completed, with the testing one in course. ...
Land Rover is making constant efforts to bring autonomous technology to its cars. The developing phase is now completed, with the testing one in course. ...
Various News
Bentley and Breitling extend their partnership
Besides Aston Martin, another British manufacturer has a long tradition with Swiss watch manufacturers. Bentley and Breitling created some extraordinary ...
Besides Aston Martin, another British manufacturer has a long tradition with Swiss watch manufacturers. Bentley and Breitling created some extraordinary ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...