Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen brand reaches record sales in January
Volkswagen brand reaches record sales in January
16 February 2018 18:33:48
|Tweet
In 2017 Volkswagen lost its first place among the worlds biggest car manufacturers in front of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. There were only 200.000 units separating the two groups. Now, the Volkswagen Group is ready for another record year and the chance of getting back on first. Volkswagen brand, the most important and biggest in the group, had record sales.
In January 2018, the Volkswagen brand handed 533,500 vehicles over to customers throughout the world. Deliveries were therefore 7.1 percent above the figure for the corresponding month of the previous year.
In Europe, 135,300 new vehicles were handed over to customers in January, 4.9 percent more than the previous year. Especially Switzerland contributed to this result by 43.3 percent above the figure for the corresponding month of the previous year.
In North America, 41,700 vehicles were delivered, corresponding to growth of 0.8 percent over the previous year. In the USA, Volkswagen increased deliveries by 5.2 percent to 24,700 vehicles. Since the brand added family-friendly SUV's to its range, their share in vehicles delivered has risen to 52 percent.
In South America, 37,700 vehicles were handed over to customers, corresponding to growth of 16.1 percent. This evolution was mainly driven by Brazil, with a rise of 43.2 percent to 23,900 vehicles delivered.
The Volkswagen brand continued its growth in China in January 2018. In its largest single market, the brand delivered 296,900 vehicles, corresponding to a rise of 9.7 percent. The continuing SUV trend was reflected especially by the sustained popularity of the Tiguan family. In January, 31,100 of these vehicles were delivered to customers, together with 11,900 Teramont models.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2000 Volkswagen Oettinger Golf 1.8 TEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 145.4 kw / 195.0 bhp @ 5900 rpm, Torque: 273.88 nm / 202.0 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
1998 Volkswagen Oettinger Golf VR6Engine: V6, Power: 156.6 kw / 210.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 260 nm / 191.8 ft lbs @ 4300 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro unveiled
If you thought that Aston Martin Valkyrie was the most extreme car you could find in the UK-manufacturer range, you are wrong. There is even more extreme. ...
If you thought that Aston Martin Valkyrie was the most extreme car you could find in the UK-manufacturer range, you are wrong. There is even more extreme. ...
Concept Cars
INFINITI Q Inspiration Concept first image revealed
As NAIAS Detroit is closing in, INFINITI is getting ready to offer us a glimpse of its future. Nissan's premium division has released an image of its ...
As NAIAS Detroit is closing in, INFINITI is getting ready to offer us a glimpse of its future. Nissan's premium division has released an image of its ...
Custom Cars
Kahn Design has a new six-wheeled project
Kahn Design has published some teaser pictures with a six-wheeled Land Rover Defender. In case you wanted a Mercedes-Mybach G650 Landaulet and you haven't ...
Kahn Design has published some teaser pictures with a six-wheeled Land Rover Defender. In case you wanted a Mercedes-Mybach G650 Landaulet and you haven't ...
Future Cars
Zenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Market News
Toyota US sales decreased in 2017
With 2017 coming to an end, all eyes are looking towards Toyota and its sales result. Will the Japanese manufacturer become worlds largest manufacturer ...
With 2017 coming to an end, all eyes are looking towards Toyota and its sales result. Will the Japanese manufacturer become worlds largest manufacturer ...
Gadgets
Citroen C3 Aircross offers standard Active Safety Brake
In order to make the current C3 Aircross safer and to improve its ratings in EuroNCAP tests, Citroen is offering a new safety system. ...
In order to make the current C3 Aircross safer and to improve its ratings in EuroNCAP tests, Citroen is offering a new safety system. ...
Various News
Aston Martin launches 2018 Art of Living
While manufacturers like Ferrari and Lamborghini are organising experiences on ice or on the track for their clients, Aston Martin is going even further, ...
While manufacturers like Ferrari and Lamborghini are organising experiences on ice or on the track for their clients, Aston Martin is going even further, ...
Motorsports
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King ...
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...