Volkswagen brand reaches record sales in January

In 2017 Volkswagen lost its first place among the worlds biggest car manufacturers in front of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. There were only 200.000 units separating the two groups. Now, the Volkswagen Group is ready for another record year and the chance of getting back on first. Volkswagen brand, the most important and biggest in the group, had record sales.





In January 2018, the Volkswagen brand handed 533,500 vehicles over to customers throughout the world. Deliveries were therefore 7.1 percent above the figure for the corresponding month of the previous year.





In Europe, 135,300 new vehicles were handed over to customers in January, 4.9 percent more than the previous year. Especially Switzerland contributed to this result by 43.3 percent above the figure for the corresponding month of the previous year.





In North America, 41,700 vehicles were delivered, corresponding to growth of 0.8 percent over the previous year. In the USA, Volkswagen increased deliveries by 5.2 percent to 24,700 vehicles. Since the brand added family-friendly SUV's to its range, their share in vehicles delivered has risen to 52 percent.





In South America, 37,700 vehicles were handed over to customers, corresponding to growth of 16.1 percent. This evolution was mainly driven by Brazil, with a rise of 43.2 percent to 23,900 vehicles delivered.

The Volkswagen brand continued its growth in China in January 2018. In its largest single market, the brand delivered 296,900 vehicles, corresponding to a rise of 9.7 percent. The continuing SUV trend was reflected especially by the sustained popularity of the Tiguan family. In January, 31,100 of these vehicles were delivered to customers, together with 11,900 Teramont models.

















Tags: volkswagen, volkswagen brand, volkswagen sales, volkswagen china sales, volkswagen america sales

