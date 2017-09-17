Home » News » Volkswagen » Volkswagen Atlas receives top score from NHTSA
Volkswagen Atlas receives top score from NHTSA
17 September 2017 18:12:11
|Tweet
One of the most recent SUV's launched by Volkswagen in the USA was recently tested by the NHTSA. And, the all-new, seven-passenger 2018 Atlas has earned a 5-star overall safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
The 2018 Atlas joins the Golf family as well as the Jetta, Jetta GLI and Passat as 2018 Volkswagen models that have an overall 5-Star Rating. The 2017 Beetle Coupe also received a 5-Star Rating.
NHTSA’s NCAP provides front, side, and rollover crash test ratings, all aimed at helping consumers in making their vehicle purchasing decisions.
Atlas provides six airbags (driver, passenger, driver and passenger side, and full-length curtain) as standard along with a number of electronic safety systems. In addition to these safety features, the vehicle has the latest version of Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system as an available feature to help optimize traction and provide greater stability.
Driver assistance systems available on the Atlas include: Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring (Front Assist), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning (Lane Assist), front and rear Park Distance Control with Maneuver Braking (ParkPilot), Parking Steering Assistant (Park Assist), High Beam Control (Light Assist) and Overhead View Camera (Area View).
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2002 Volkswagen 1-Litre ConceptEngine: 1 Cylinder Diesel, Power: 6.3 kw / 8.5 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 18.4 nm / 13.6 ft lbs
2000 Volkswagen AAC ConceptEngine: V10 Direct-Injection Diesel, Power: 233.4 kw / 313 bhp, Torque: 750 nm / 553.2 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm
2000 Volkswagen Beetle Dune ConceptEngine: V5N/AN/A
2005 Volkswagen Beetle Ragster ConceptN/AN/AN/A
2003 Volkswagen Concept REngine: V6, Power: 195 kw / 261.5 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 350 nm / 258.1 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
New Vehicles
2019 Porsche Cayenne official photos and details
After a long list of teaser images and videos, Porsche finally unveiled the all new Cayenne. The third generation of the popular SUV will make its public ...
After a long list of teaser images and videos, Porsche finally unveiled the all new Cayenne. The third generation of the popular SUV will make its public ...
Concept Cars
Kia concept car teased ahead Frankfurt Motor Show
Kia will try to approach European customers at this year Frankfurt Motor Show with a new concept car. It is a very important concept car as it will preview ...
Kia will try to approach European customers at this year Frankfurt Motor Show with a new concept car. It is a very important concept car as it will preview ...
Custom Cars
Volkswagen Golf R receive Performance Pack
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen announces Air Care Climatronic
As summer may bring allergies for some of the most sensitives drivers or passengers, Volkswagen equipped its vehicles with a tool that will be very helpful ...
As summer may bring allergies for some of the most sensitives drivers or passengers, Volkswagen equipped its vehicles with a tool that will be very helpful ...
Various News
Bugatti Chiron did the 0 - 400 - 0 km/h run in just 42 seconds
When Bugatti launched the Chiron everybody was shocked. The car looks great and it has a special engine. Under the hood of the Molsheim-based hypercar ...
When Bugatti launched the Chiron everybody was shocked. The car looks great and it has a special engine. Under the hood of the Molsheim-based hypercar ...
Motorsports
BMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
Videos
SUV comparison - GMC Acadia, VW Atlas, Mazda CX-9, Nissan Pathfinder, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander in the same video
The guys from Kelley Blue Book have published an SUV comparison test. As you can imagine, the test doesn't include all the non-premium SUVs available ...
The guys from Kelley Blue Book have published an SUV comparison test. As you can imagine, the test doesn't include all the non-premium SUVs available ...