Volkswagen Atlas receives top score from NHTSA

One of the most recent SUV's launched by Volkswagen in the USA was recently tested by the NHTSA. And, the all-new, seven-passenger 2018 Atlas has earned a 5-star overall safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).





The 2018 Atlas joins the Golf family as well as the Jetta, Jetta GLI and Passat as 2018 Volkswagen models that have an overall 5-Star Rating. The 2017 Beetle Coupe also received a 5-Star Rating.





NHTSA’s NCAP provides front, side, and rollover crash test ratings, all aimed at helping consumers in making their vehicle purchasing decisions.





Atlas provides six airbags (driver, passenger, driver and passenger side, and full-length curtain) as standard along with a number of electronic safety systems. In addition to these safety features, the vehicle has the latest version of Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system as an available feature to help optimize traction and provide greater stability.





Driver assistance systems available on the Atlas include: Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring (Front Assist), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning (Lane Assist), front and rear Park Distance Control with Maneuver Braking (ParkPilot), Parking Steering Assistant (Park Assist), High Beam Control (Light Assist) and Overhead View Camera (Area View).









Tags: volkswagen, volkswagen nhtsa, volkswagen atlas, volkswagen atlas nhtsa

Posted in Volkswagen, Various News