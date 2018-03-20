Volkswagen Atlas five-seat version to be built in Chattanooga

Volkswagen continues to develop its US presence and to build new cars across the Ocean. Atlas was one of the products dedicated exclusively to US market. Now Volkswagen of America announced that it will be building a new five-passenger SUV at its Chattanooga factory.





Based off Volkswagen’s MQB platform, the new Volkswagen SUV will be a variant of the seven-passenger Atlas and, like its sibling, will be designed and engineered for the American market.





Volkswagen will invest approximately $340 million to bring the vehicle to market, in addition to approximately $900 million already invested to expand the plant for Atlas production.





The five-passenger Atlas variant will mark the third Volkswagen model assembled at the Chattanooga factory. Volkswagen Chattanooga also manufactures the Passat, which went on sale in 2011, and the Atlas, which started sales in 2017.





A concept version of the five-passenger SUV will be officially unveiled at the 2018 New York International Auto Show.





volkswagen, volkswagen atlas, volkswagen atlas five-seat, volkswagen atlas chattanooga, volkswagen america, volkswagen chattanooga

